Islam Times - The Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday stressed, via Twitter, that insulting 1.9B Muslims—& their sanctities—for the abhorrent crimes of such extremists is an opportunistic abuse of freedom of speech. It only fuels extremism.

Muslims are the primary victims of the “cult of hatred”—empowered by colonial regimes & exported by their own clients, Zarif tweeted in response to the French President Emmanuel Macron.Macron recently announced in a brazen statement that France will continue to publish offensive cartoons against the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) which drew strong reaction from Muslims.