Tuesday 27 October 2020 - 07:05

US Bombs Taliban Outpost in Central Afghanistan

Story Code : 894273
The US Forces spokesman said it launched the attack on Sunday evening to defend Afghan security forces in danger in the central Wardak province, presstv reported.

The US attack killed five Taliban militants, tweeted Col. Sonny Leggett on Monday.

Leggett added that the US airstrike was in line with the US-Taliban deal with the militants in February.

The Taliban have accused the United States of violating the February deal by conducting airstrikes in the Southern Helmand province.

Under the US-Taliban deal, the militants agreed to stop their attacks on foreign forces in return for the US military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan and prisoner swap with the government.

The Kabul government neither took part in the US-Taliban negotiations, nor in the deal, but it has been acting in accordance with its terms, including freeing the Taliban prisoners.

Washington invaded Afghanistan and toppled the Taliban-run government in 2001 under the pretext of fighting terrorism following the September 11 attacks in New York.

Since the US and its allies invaded the country as part of Washington’s so-called war on terror, Afghanistan has been gripped by violence and insecurity, with many parts of the country plagued by militancy despite the presence of foreign troops.
