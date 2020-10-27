Khartoum Will Remain Capital of 3 No’s against ‘Israel’: Sudanese Politician

Islam Times - The Sudanese political commander, Othman Al-Kabashi, announced forming a wide national front against the normalization of ties with ‘Israel’, stressing that the people of Sudan may never abandon its principles despite all the bribes.

Al-Kabashi pointed out that some of the revolutionaries are heavily biased towards the West, adding that they have utilized the popular protests for their political purposes.We wonder how some movements, which fought Omar Bashir’s government under the slogan of rejecting oppression, are now involved in supporting the most racist states throughout the human history, Al-Kabashi said.Al-Kabashi also apologized to the Palestinians, especially the worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, noting that the normalization government in Sudan will classify Hezbollah as a terrorist group.In response to the Zionist premier, Benjamin Netanyahu, who boasted overthrowing the three Arab No’s announced in Sudan in 1967 (no negotiations, no recognition, no peace with ‘Israel’), Al-Kabashi stressed that Khartoum will remain the capital of the three No’s against the Zionist entity.