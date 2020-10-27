No Place for US, Israel in Future of West Asia

Islam Times - The International Conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada played down normalization of ties with Israel by few Arab regimes, stressing that the United States and the Zionist regime of Israel won’t have any place in the West Asian region in future.

Issuing a statement on Monday, the conference emphasized that the US and Israel won’t be able to stay in the region in future, and noted that the recent Israeli compromise by some Arab leaders will bear no fruit.The Secretariat of Iranian Parliament’s International Conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada strongly condemned the normalization of ties with the Zionist regime by UAE, Bahrain and Sudan, adding that the move will not lead to regional peace and security and will rather consolidate the Resistance Front’s resolve to liberate all occupied lands.Last week, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said that Muslims will never accept the ignominy of compromising with Israel, stressing that the compromising trend will be of no avail for the US.Ayatollah Khamenei wrote on his Twitter account on Tuesday that Muslim nations, under no circumstances, will accept the abject move of compromising with the usurper Israeli regime, adding that the US will not benefit from pursuing compromising of Arab regimes with Israel and this will not solve the regional problems.He added that those governments which normalize their ties with Israel will lose their status among their nations.In relevant remarks in September, Secretariat of Iranian Parliament’s International Conference on Supporting Palestinian Intifada strongly denounced the Bahraini government’s move to normalize ties with Israel, stressing that the move will have no effect on the resistance of the Muslim nations.“Accepting the humiliation of compromise [with Israel] by the UAE and Bahraini governments will never undermine the determination and resistance of nations in the Islamic world,” the Secretariat said in a statement on Saturday, September 12.“Hereby, Permanent Secretariat of International Conference on Supporting Palestinian Intifada of the Parliament strongly condemns the surrender of Bahraini regime to the Zionists and Global Arrogance and its compromise with criminal and child-killing Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu,” the statement noted, adding that the act contradicts with the teachings of Islam and legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.“No doubt, the Palestinian nation will give a decisive response to this betrayal of the mercenary rulers,” the statement read.“The occupied Palestinian territories and [Holy city of] al-Quds will be liberated by the Palestinians,” the statement reiterated.“These rulers should know that allowing the Zionist regime to step in the Persian Gulf region will not be a simple and temporary issue. Not only this irrational act will not spread peace and security, it will rather escalate insecurity and instability in the region which will engulf compromisers,” the statement added.US President Donald Trump tweeted the news of the Israel-Bahrain normalization deal on Friday September 11 after he spoke by phone to Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Following the announcement at the White House, Palestinian officials condemned the Israel-Bahrain normalization deal announced by US President Donald Trump as another "stab in the back" by an Arab state.September 11 accord normalizing diplomatic ties between Israel and Bahrain comes one month after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) agreed to normalize ties with Israel under a US-brokered deal.US President Donald Trump on August 13 announced a deal brokered by his government between Israel and the UAE which he said would lead to full normalization of ties between the two.Critics see the deal as the latest attempt by Trump to save his presidential campaign against the Democrat Joe Biden.