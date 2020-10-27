Yemeni Youth and Sports Minister Assassinated

Islam Times - Yemeni Youth and Sports Minister Hassan Mohammad Zayd was martyred on Tuesday morning after criminals targeted his car south of the capital Sanaa, Ansarullah’s official website published.

Relatively, the Yemeni Interior Ministry pointed that the criminals attacked the minister’s car, which he was driving accompanied with his son. They opened fire at the minister, who was martyred after being hospitalized at the Yemeni-German hospital. His son was injured.The ministry, meanwhile, pointed that the martyred minister didn’t have personal guards, and that he used to transport individually like any other citizen. It also explained that this criminal act comes in the course of the aggression’s plot to target national figures.The ministry of interior also confirmed that investigations and security follow-up are underway, adding that the criminals will be brought to justice.