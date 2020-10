Islam Times - A group of Gazan youths fired incendiary balloons at the near Zionist settlements where explosions were eventually heard, according to media reports.

“Jihadi Barq” Unit announced that the operation came in response to the Israeli crime of detaining the Palestinian prisoner, Maher Al-Akhras, who has been on a hunger strike for 93 days.It is worth noting that the Zionist blockade imposed on Gaza has contributed to the the deterioration of the living conditions in the Strip amid the coronavirus outbreak.