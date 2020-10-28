0
Wednesday 28 October 2020 - 01:22

Israeli Army Drills Infantry Troops to Confront Hezbollah

Story Code : 894450
Israeli Army Drills Infantry Troops to Confront Hezbollah
The Chief of Staff Aviv Kovhavi insisted on conducting the drills despite the coronavirus threat, considering that the Zionist army must be able to defeat Hezbollah in a very short time to prevent it from expand its missile fire.

The infantry troops must undergo the military training to be able to cause a massive destruction in Lebanon during the war in order to defeat Hezbollah, according to Kochavi.

According to the Zionist media, Kochavi intended to boost the army’s morale in light of the report issued by the military ombudsman, Isaac Brick, who confirmed that the Israeli forces are unable to face Hezbollah.

The enemy’s defense minister, Benny Gantz, inspected the military maneuvers, highlighting the threats which endanger the occupation entity on the northern and the southern fronts.

Gantz viewed positively the Lebanese voices which are pleading ‘peace’ with ‘Israel’, saying that Lebanon will pay the price of any attack launched by Hezbollah on the occupation entity.
Comment


Featured Stories
Bolivia Court Drops “Terrorism” Charges against Morales, Annuls Arrest Warrant
Bolivia Court Drops “Terrorism” Charges against Morales, Annuls Arrest Warrant
No Place for US, Israel in Future of West Asia
No Place for US, Israel in Future of West Asia
27 October 2020
Trump Administration Approves $2.37bln Arms Sale to Taiwan
Trump Administration Approves $2.37bln Arms Sale to Taiwan
27 October 2020
At Least 7 Killed, 70 Wounded After Bomb Goes Off at Religious School in Pakistan
At Least 7 Killed, 70 Wounded After Bomb Goes Off at Religious School in Pakistan
27 October 2020
Russia Calls on Foreign Players Not to Promote Military Scenario in Karabakh
Russia Calls on Foreign Players Not to Promote Military Scenario in Karabakh
26 October 2020
Beijing to Impose Sanctions on US Companies over Arms Sales to Taiwan
Beijing to Impose Sanctions on US Companies over Arms Sales to Taiwan
26 October 2020
Macron Opens Floodgates for Muslim Backlash as He Insists on Insults
Macron Opens Floodgates for Muslim Backlash as He Insists on Insults
26 October 2020
Saudi Normalization With ‘Israel’ Close: Mossad Chief
Saudi Normalization With ‘Israel’ Close: Mossad Chief
26 October 2020
Outrage over French President
Outrage over French President's Anti-Islam Comments Led to Protests, Boycotts
25 October 2020
Officials: Top al-Qaeda Leader Killed in Eastern Afghanistan
Officials: Top al-Qaeda Leader Killed in Eastern Afghanistan
25 October 2020
IRGC Commander Warns against Geopolitical Border Change in Regions Around Iran
IRGC Commander Warns against Geopolitical Border Change in Regions Around Iran
25 October 2020
Azerbaijan Ready to Hold Talk on Ceasefire in Karabakh: Aliyev
Azerbaijan Ready to Hold Talk on Ceasefire in Karabakh: Aliyev
25 October 2020
Pentagon Warns Turkey of «Serious Consequences» Over Missile System Test
Pentagon Warns Turkey of «Serious Consequences» Over Missile System Test
24 October 2020