Wednesday 28 October 2020 - 09:55

Trump 2020 Website Hacked, Campaign Now Working With Law Enforcement

Trump 2020 Website Hacked, Campaign Now Working With Law Enforcement
The campaign website for US President Donald Trump has come under a hacker attack, Tim Murtaugh, the Director of Communications for Trump's re-election campaign, said on Tuesday.

It appears that the site had not been working for some time. According to Tech Crunch, the criminals seized the "About" page of the site and put instead what appears to be a "scam" for collecting cryptocurrency. The hackers said they knew "the origins" of COVID-19 and had compromising data on the US president, claiming that "full access to Trump and relatives" was obtained.

The hackers also threatened to release the "compromising facts" whether they get the money, or not.
