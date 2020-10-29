0
Thursday 29 October 2020 - 00:13

Ayatollah Khamenei Asks Young People in France: Insulting Prophet Permissible but Doubting Holocaust a Crime?

Story Code : 894655
Following recent flagrant insults to the Holy Prophet of Islam in France, the strong support of the French President Emmanuel Macron and the Cabinet of that country for these malicious actions under the guise of “freedom of expression,” and also the role played by that government in spreading Islamophobia, Ayatollah Khamenei has raised important questions in a message to the French youth.

Here is the full text of his message:

In His Name

Young French people!

Ask your President why he supports insulting God’s Messenger in the name of freedom of expression. Does freedom of expression mean insulting, especially a sacred personage? Isn’t this stupid act an insult to the reason of the people who elected him?

The next question to ask is: why is it a crime to raise doubts about the Holocaust? Why should anyone who writes about such doubts be imprisoned while insulting the Prophet (PBUH) is allowed?

Macron has sparked outrage across the Muslim world by accusing French Muslims of “separatism” and describing Islam as “a religion in crisis.”

He has also publicly attacked Islam in defense of the publication of derogatory cartoons of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Such blasphemous remarks have led to widespread anger across the Muslim world.
