US Embassy in Riyadh Urges Americans to Stay Alert for Fear of Drone or Missile Attacks

Islam Times - The US embassy issued on Wednesday a statement in which it announced it was tracking reports of possible missiles or drones that may be headed toward Riyadh today, October 28.

The Embassy urged American citizens to stay alert, and to immediately review and take necessary precautions.It added that the actions to take include:- If you hear a loud explosion or if sirens are activated, immediately seek cover.- If in a home or a building, go to the lowest level of the structure with the fewest exterior walls, windows, and openings; close any doors and sit near an interior wall, away from any windows or openings.- If you are outdoors, immediately seek cover in a hardened structure; if that is not possible, lie down and cover your head with your hands.- Be aware that even if the incoming missile or drone is intercepted, falling debris represents a significant risk.- After the attack, stay away from any debris, and monitor major news outlets for official guidance.