0
Thursday 29 October 2020 - 00:16

US Embassy in Riyadh Urges Americans to Stay Alert for Fear of Drone or Missile Attacks

Story Code : 894656
US Embassy in Riyadh Urges Americans to Stay Alert for Fear of Drone or Missile Attacks
The Embassy urged American citizens to stay alert, and to immediately review and take necessary precautions.

It added that the actions to take include:

- If you hear a loud explosion or if sirens are activated, immediately seek cover.

- If in a home or a building, go to the lowest level of the structure with the fewest exterior walls, windows, and openings; close any doors and sit near an interior wall, away from any windows or openings.

- If you are outdoors, immediately seek cover in a hardened structure; if that is not possible, lie down and cover your head with your hands.

- Be aware that even if the incoming missile or drone is intercepted, falling debris represents a significant risk.

- After the attack, stay away from any debris, and monitor major news outlets for official guidance.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Asks Young People in France: Insulting Prophet Permissible but Doubting Holocaust a Crime?
Ayatollah Khamenei Asks Young People in France: Insulting Prophet Permissible but Doubting Holocaust a Crime?
China Urges US to Abandon “Zero-Sum Mindset” As Pompeo Speaks about Beijing’s “Threat”
China Urges US to Abandon “Zero-Sum Mindset” As Pompeo Speaks about Beijing’s “Threat”
28 October 2020
UAE Lavishes “Aid” on Sudan after Normalization with “Israel”
UAE Lavishes “Aid” on Sudan after Normalization with “Israel”
28 October 2020
Syria’s UN Envoy: US, EU Continue Economic Terrorism against Damascus
Syria’s UN Envoy: US, EU Continue Economic Terrorism against Damascus
28 October 2020
Iranian Plane Lands in Venezuela: Tracking Data
Iranian Plane Lands in Venezuela: Tracking Data
28 October 2020
Bolivia Court Drops “Terrorism” Charges against Morales, Annuls Arrest Warrant
Bolivia Court Drops “Terrorism” Charges against Morales, Annuls Arrest Warrant
27 October 2020
No Place for US, Israel in Future of West Asia
No Place for US, Israel in Future of West Asia
27 October 2020
Trump Administration Approves $2.37bln Arms Sale to Taiwan
Trump Administration Approves $2.37bln Arms Sale to Taiwan
27 October 2020
At Least 7 Killed, 70 Wounded After Bomb Goes Off at Religious School in Pakistan
At Least 7 Killed, 70 Wounded After Bomb Goes Off at Religious School in Pakistan
27 October 2020
Russia Calls on Foreign Players Not to Promote Military Scenario in Karabakh
Russia Calls on Foreign Players Not to Promote Military Scenario in Karabakh
26 October 2020
Beijing to Impose Sanctions on US Companies over Arms Sales to Taiwan
Beijing to Impose Sanctions on US Companies over Arms Sales to Taiwan
26 October 2020
Macron Opens Floodgates for Muslim Backlash as He Insists on Insults
Macron Opens Floodgates for Muslim Backlash as He Insists on Insults
26 October 2020
Saudi Normalization With ‘Israel’ Close: Mossad Chief
Saudi Normalization With ‘Israel’ Close: Mossad Chief
26 October 2020