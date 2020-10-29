0
Thursday 29 October 2020 - 00:50

Turkey Will Take Legal, Diplomatic Steps over French Caricature of Erdogan

Turkey Will Take Legal, Diplomatic Steps over French Caricature of Erdogan
Top Turkish officials condemned the caricature, calling it a "disgusting effort" to "spread its cultural racism and hatred". State media later reported that Turkish prosecutors had launched an investigation into Charlie Hebdo's executives.

"Our people should have no doubt that all necessary legal and diplomatic steps will be taken against the caricature in question. Our battle against these rude, ill-intentioned and insulting steps will continue until the end with reason but determination," the directorate said.

State media reported that Turkish prosecutors had also launched an investigation into Charlie Hebdo's executives over their actions.

Turkish Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin went on Twitter to condemn the publication of the caricature as showing “no respect for any belief, sacredness and values".

"They are just showing their own vulgarity and immorality. An attack on personal rights is not humour and freedom of expression," he said.
