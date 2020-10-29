0
Thursday 29 October 2020 - 04:45

Iran Denies Report of Spy Swap with US

Story Code : 894681
Iran Denies Report of Spy Swap with US
In an interview with ICANA on Wednesday, Zarif said the stories about an exchange of spies between Iran and the United States are totally false.

He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran has already proposed the idea of exchange of all Iranian and American prisoners in all parts of the world.

However, Zarif added, “the issue of bargain over two arrested spies with the US is a complete lie.”

“We have put forward a suggestion for the comprehensive exchange of prisoners of the two sides. We have inmates held in various countries on the US’ orders, and have prisoners inside the US as well. We have people in the United States of America that have even served their illegal sentences, but the Americans prevent their return to Iran,” he deplored.

In June, Iranian scientist and university professor Sirous Asgari returned home after his release from a US prison.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry later denied reports about a prisoner swap in the release of Asgari, saying the Iranian scientist was freed after being acquitted of charges.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Why Insulting Islam’s Prophet Allowed But Doubting Holocaust A Crime?
Ayatollah Khamenei: Why Insulting Islam’s Prophet Allowed But Doubting Holocaust A Crime?
500,000 Yemeni Children are in Critical Condition due to Malnutrition, UN Opposes any Action to Alleviate the Deplorable Situation in Yemen!
500,000 Yemeni Children are in Critical Condition due to Malnutrition, UN Opposes any Action to Alleviate the Deplorable Situation in Yemen!
Interviewed By Masoumeh Forouzan
29 October 2020
Danish Quran-Burner Arrested in Germany, Facing Imprisonment
Danish Quran-Burner Arrested in Germany, Facing Imprisonment
29 October 2020
Maduro: Venezuela Has Right to Buy Weapons from Any Country, Even US
Maduro: Venezuela Has Right to Buy Weapons from Any Country, Even US
29 October 2020
China Urges US to Abandon “Zero-Sum Mindset” As Pompeo Speaks about Beijing’s “Threat”
China Urges US to Abandon “Zero-Sum Mindset” As Pompeo Speaks about Beijing’s “Threat”
28 October 2020
UAE Lavishes “Aid” on Sudan after Normalization with “Israel”
UAE Lavishes “Aid” on Sudan after Normalization with “Israel”
28 October 2020
Syria’s UN Envoy: US, EU Continue Economic Terrorism against Damascus
Syria’s UN Envoy: US, EU Continue Economic Terrorism against Damascus
28 October 2020
Iranian Plane Lands in Venezuela: Tracking Data
Iranian Plane Lands in Venezuela: Tracking Data
28 October 2020
Bolivia Court Drops “Terrorism” Charges against Morales, Annuls Arrest Warrant
Bolivia Court Drops “Terrorism” Charges against Morales, Annuls Arrest Warrant
27 October 2020
No Place for US, Israel in Future of West Asia
No Place for US, Israel in Future of West Asia
27 October 2020
Trump Administration Approves $2.37bln Arms Sale to Taiwan
Trump Administration Approves $2.37bln Arms Sale to Taiwan
27 October 2020
At Least 7 Killed, 70 Wounded After Bomb Goes Off at Religious School in Pakistan
At Least 7 Killed, 70 Wounded After Bomb Goes Off at Religious School in Pakistan
27 October 2020
Russia Calls on Foreign Players Not to Promote Military Scenario in Karabakh
Russia Calls on Foreign Players Not to Promote Military Scenario in Karabakh
26 October 2020