Second Round of Indirect Border Talks between Lebanon, Zionist Entity Kicks off

Islam Times - The second round of indirect negotiations between Lebanon and the Israeli enemy under the auspices of the United Nations and with US mediation kicked off on Wednesday.

The Lebanese and Israeli delegations arrived at the UNIFIL headquarters in Ras Naqoura, National News Agency reported, adding that they are set to discuss the demarcation of the maritime borders.“The Lebanese delegation carried maps and documents showing points of disagreement,” NNA said.Naqoura and its outskirts are witnessing a wide deployment of Lebanese Army troops, conducting joint patrols with the UNIFIL, the agency added.“Today’s session is the first technical session. Detailed discussions on demarcation should begin,” AFP news agency quoted Laury Haytayan, a Lebanese energy expert as saying.