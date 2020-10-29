Putin: Russia Ready to Produce COVID-19 Vaccines Abroad

Islam Times - Russia is ready to produce COVID-19 vaccines abroad, President Vladimir Putin said in a statement.

Speaking at an investor forum, Putin said that production of vaccines against coronavirus in Russia is hindered by a lack of necessary equipment.The Russian President added that the government has a clear understanding of the steps that need to be taken as COVID-19 cases rise."We understand clearly how we should act, which is why we do not plan any overwhelming restrictive measures, such as the nationwide lockdown when the economy and business operations are suspended completely", Putin said.Regional and municipal authorities should only institute targeted measures which will protect the people while allowing business operations to carry on uninterrupted, the president continued.Earlier today, Russia's coronavirus response center said Russia has registered a record single-day increase of 17,717 COVID-19 cases, up from 16,202 yesterday, taking the cumulative total to 1,581,693.The response center reported a record of 366 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 346 yesterday, bringing the country’s death toll to 27,301.In August, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya research institute. In mid-October, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the second vaccine, Vector's EpiVacCorona, had been registered.Russia's national health public watchdog reported on 23 October that Vector had already launched the production of the EpiVacCorona vaccine.