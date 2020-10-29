0
Thursday 29 October 2020 - 23:10

Putin: Russia Ready to Produce COVID-19 Vaccines Abroad

Story Code : 894847
Putin: Russia Ready to Produce COVID-19 Vaccines Abroad
Speaking at an investor forum, Putin said that production of vaccines against coronavirus in Russia is hindered by a lack of necessary equipment.

The Russian President added that the government has a clear understanding of the steps that need to be taken as COVID-19 cases rise.

"We understand clearly how we should act, which is why we do not plan any overwhelming restrictive measures, such as the nationwide lockdown when the economy and business operations are suspended completely", Putin said.

Regional and municipal authorities should only institute targeted measures which will protect the people while allowing business operations to carry on uninterrupted, the president continued.

Earlier today, Russia's coronavirus response center said Russia has registered a record single-day increase of 17,717 COVID-19 cases, up from 16,202 yesterday, taking the cumulative total to 1,581,693.

The response center reported a record of 366 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 346 yesterday, bringing the country’s death toll to 27,301.

In August, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya research institute. In mid-October, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the second vaccine, Vector's EpiVacCorona, had been registered.

Russia's national health public watchdog reported on 23 October that Vector had already launched the production of the EpiVacCorona vaccine.
Related Stories
Putin Says US Withdrawal from INF ’Grave Mistake’, Creates Risk of Nuclear Arms Race
Islam Times - Russian President Vladimir Putin said the US exit from Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces [INF] Treaty was a "grave mistake" which ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Normalization Deals between Some Arab States and ‘Israel’ Won’t Last Long
Normalization Deals between Some Arab States and ‘Israel’ Won’t Last Long
Azerbaijan Says Armenia Used Cluster Bombs in Deadly Attack
Azerbaijan Says Armenia Used Cluster Bombs in Deadly Attack
30 October 2020
Maduro: Venezuelan Refinery Damaged By Terrorist Attack
Maduro: Venezuelan Refinery Damaged By Terrorist Attack
29 October 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Why Insulting Islam’s Prophet Allowed But Doubting Holocaust A Crime?
Ayatollah Khamenei: Why Insulting Islam’s Prophet Allowed But Doubting Holocaust A Crime?
29 October 2020
500,000 Yemeni Children are in Critical Condition due to Malnutrition, UN Opposes any Action to Alleviate the Deplorable Situation in Yemen!
500,000 Yemeni Children are in Critical Condition due to Malnutrition, UN Opposes any Action to Alleviate the Deplorable Situation in Yemen!
Interviewed By Masoumeh Forouzan
29 October 2020
Danish Quran-Burner Arrested in Germany, Facing Imprisonment
Danish Quran-Burner Arrested in Germany, Facing Imprisonment
29 October 2020
Maduro: Venezuela Has Right to Buy Weapons from Any Country, Even US
Maduro: Venezuela Has Right to Buy Weapons from Any Country, Even US
29 October 2020
China Urges US to Abandon “Zero-Sum Mindset” As Pompeo Speaks about Beijing’s “Threat”
China Urges US to Abandon “Zero-Sum Mindset” As Pompeo Speaks about Beijing’s “Threat”
28 October 2020
UAE Lavishes “Aid” on Sudan after Normalization with “Israel”
UAE Lavishes “Aid” on Sudan after Normalization with “Israel”
28 October 2020
Syria’s UN Envoy: US, EU Continue Economic Terrorism against Damascus
Syria’s UN Envoy: US, EU Continue Economic Terrorism against Damascus
28 October 2020
Iranian Plane Lands in Venezuela: Tracking Data
Iranian Plane Lands in Venezuela: Tracking Data
28 October 2020
Bolivia Court Drops “Terrorism” Charges against Morales, Annuls Arrest Warrant
Bolivia Court Drops “Terrorism” Charges against Morales, Annuls Arrest Warrant
27 October 2020
No Place for US, Israel in Future of West Asia
No Place for US, Israel in Future of West Asia
27 October 2020