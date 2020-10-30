0
Friday 30 October 2020 - 22:25

France On Maximum Alert After Stabbing Attack in Nice Church

Story Code : 895048
France On Maximum Alert After Stabbing Attack in Nice Church
President Emmanuel Macron announced increased surveillance of churches by France's Sentinelle military patrols, to be bolstered to 7,000 troops from 3,000.

Security at schools would also be boosted, he said.

Macron said deployment of soldiers would be stepped up on the entire French territory in parallel to boosting protection of places of worship including churches.

Macron also condoled with families of the victims, urging people of all religions to unite and not "give in to the spirit of division."

The development came after a knife-wielding assailant decapitated a woman and killed two other civilians in a in France’s southern port city of Nice, police and officials say, days after a French teacher was beheaded in a similar attack in Paris.

The deadly incident occurred at the Basilica of Notre-Dame at 9 a.m. local time on Thursday, said Nice’s mayor, Christian Estrosi, adding that the attack was similar to the beheading earlier this month near Paris of teacher Samuel Paty.

The history teacher, a French national, had used offensive cartoons of Prophet Muhammad [Peace be upon Him] in a civics class.

“The suspected knife attacker was shot by police while being detained. He is on his way to hospital, he is alive,” Estrosi told reporters, adding that one of the people killed at the church was believed to be the head of the church.

Police said in a statement that several other people were also wounded in the attack, which is being investigated.

A few hours after the attack police shot dead a man, who had threatened passersby with a handgun in Montfavet, near the southern French city of Avignon.

Following the deadly attack in Nice, Prime Minister Jean Castex raised France’s security alert to its highest, “attack emergency” level, vowing that the government’s response would be firm and implacable.

French lawmakers at the parliament also observed a minute’s silence in solidarity with the victims in Nice.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: Insulting the Prophet [PBUH] Unacceptable; US, The West to Pay the Price of Nurturing Takfirism
Sayyed Nasrallah: Insulting the Prophet [PBUH] Unacceptable; US, The West to Pay the Price of Nurturing Takfirism
US Moves Forward with Sale Of 50 F-35 Jets To UAE
US Moves Forward with Sale Of 50 F-35 Jets To UAE
30 October 2020
US Court Sends Subpoena to MBS on Assassination Charges
US Court Sends Subpoena to MBS on Assassination Charges
30 October 2020
Normalization Deals between Some Arab States and ‘Israel’ Won’t Last Long
Normalization Deals between Some Arab States and ‘Israel’ Won’t Last Long
29 October 2020
Azerbaijan Says Armenia Used Cluster Bombs in Deadly Attack
Azerbaijan Says Armenia Used Cluster Bombs in Deadly Attack
30 October 2020
Maduro: Venezuelan Refinery Damaged By Terrorist Attack
Maduro: Venezuelan Refinery Damaged By Terrorist Attack
29 October 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Why Insulting Islam’s Prophet Allowed But Doubting Holocaust A Crime?
Ayatollah Khamenei: Why Insulting Islam’s Prophet Allowed But Doubting Holocaust A Crime?
29 October 2020
500,000 Yemeni Children are in Critical Condition due to Malnutrition, UN Opposes any Action to Alleviate the Deplorable Situation in Yemen!
500,000 Yemeni Children are in Critical Condition due to Malnutrition, UN Opposes any Action to Alleviate the Deplorable Situation in Yemen!
Interviewed By Masoumeh Forouzan
29 October 2020
Danish Quran-Burner Arrested in Germany, Facing Imprisonment
Danish Quran-Burner Arrested in Germany, Facing Imprisonment
29 October 2020
Maduro: Venezuela Has Right to Buy Weapons from Any Country, Even US
Maduro: Venezuela Has Right to Buy Weapons from Any Country, Even US
29 October 2020
China Urges US to Abandon “Zero-Sum Mindset” As Pompeo Speaks about Beijing’s “Threat”
China Urges US to Abandon “Zero-Sum Mindset” As Pompeo Speaks about Beijing’s “Threat”
28 October 2020
UAE Lavishes “Aid” on Sudan after Normalization with “Israel”
UAE Lavishes “Aid” on Sudan after Normalization with “Israel”
28 October 2020
Syria’s UN Envoy: US, EU Continue Economic Terrorism against Damascus
Syria’s UN Envoy: US, EU Continue Economic Terrorism against Damascus
28 October 2020