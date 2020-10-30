0
Friday 30 October 2020 - 23:06

The Unrestrained Flagrancy: Pompeo Says US Citizens Born in Al-Quds Can Have ’Israel’ Written in Passport

Story Code : 895053
The Unrestrained Flagrancy: Pompeo Says US Citizens Born in Al-Quds Can Have ’Israel’ Written in Passport
US citizens born on the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories will have the name ‘Israel’ on their passports while the original landowners have to raze their own houses because they are not approved by the occupation regime.

The development marks the reversal of a long-standing State Department policy that prohibited US citizens born in the occupation entity’s alleged capital from being able to declare ‘Israel’ as their place of birth, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Relatively, US Ambassador to the occupied territories David Friedman last week signaled a change in the policy was forthcoming after stating that “geographic restrictions no longer comport with our foreign policy.”

Before Thursday's announcement, the State Department maintained that the US recognizes that occupied al-Quds, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip are territories whose final status must be determined by negotiations.

In 2017, US President Donald Trump recognized occupied al-Quds as the Zionist entity’s capital and moved the American embassy located in Tel Aviv to the occupied holy City.

Since then, Friedman had pushed for a change in the policy, a decision exclusively reserved for the executive branch following a 2015 US Supreme Court ruling.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: Insulting the Prophet [PBUH] Unacceptable; US, The West to Pay the Price of Nurturing Takfirism
Sayyed Nasrallah: Insulting the Prophet [PBUH] Unacceptable; US, The West to Pay the Price of Nurturing Takfirism
US Moves Forward with Sale Of 50 F-35 Jets To UAE
US Moves Forward with Sale Of 50 F-35 Jets To UAE
30 October 2020
US Court Sends Subpoena to MBS on Assassination Charges
US Court Sends Subpoena to MBS on Assassination Charges
30 October 2020
Normalization Deals between Some Arab States and ‘Israel’ Won’t Last Long
Normalization Deals between Some Arab States and ‘Israel’ Won’t Last Long
29 October 2020
Azerbaijan Says Armenia Used Cluster Bombs in Deadly Attack
Azerbaijan Says Armenia Used Cluster Bombs in Deadly Attack
30 October 2020
Maduro: Venezuelan Refinery Damaged By Terrorist Attack
Maduro: Venezuelan Refinery Damaged By Terrorist Attack
29 October 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Why Insulting Islam’s Prophet Allowed But Doubting Holocaust A Crime?
Ayatollah Khamenei: Why Insulting Islam’s Prophet Allowed But Doubting Holocaust A Crime?
29 October 2020
500,000 Yemeni Children are in Critical Condition due to Malnutrition, UN Opposes any Action to Alleviate the Deplorable Situation in Yemen!
500,000 Yemeni Children are in Critical Condition due to Malnutrition, UN Opposes any Action to Alleviate the Deplorable Situation in Yemen!
Interviewed By Masoumeh Forouzan
29 October 2020
Danish Quran-Burner Arrested in Germany, Facing Imprisonment
Danish Quran-Burner Arrested in Germany, Facing Imprisonment
29 October 2020
Maduro: Venezuela Has Right to Buy Weapons from Any Country, Even US
Maduro: Venezuela Has Right to Buy Weapons from Any Country, Even US
29 October 2020
China Urges US to Abandon “Zero-Sum Mindset” As Pompeo Speaks about Beijing’s “Threat”
China Urges US to Abandon “Zero-Sum Mindset” As Pompeo Speaks about Beijing’s “Threat”
28 October 2020
UAE Lavishes “Aid” on Sudan after Normalization with “Israel”
UAE Lavishes “Aid” on Sudan after Normalization with “Israel”
28 October 2020
Syria’s UN Envoy: US, EU Continue Economic Terrorism against Damascus
Syria’s UN Envoy: US, EU Continue Economic Terrorism against Damascus
28 October 2020