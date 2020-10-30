The Unrestrained Flagrancy: Pompeo Says US Citizens Born in Al-Quds Can Have ’Israel’ Written in Passport

Islam Times - American citizens born in occupied al-Quds can now declare ‘Israel’ as their birthplace following an unrestrainedly flagrant decision announced by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

US citizens born on the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories will have the name ‘Israel’ on their passports while the original landowners have to raze their own houses because they are not approved by the occupation regime.The development marks the reversal of a long-standing State Department policy that prohibited US citizens born in the occupation entity’s alleged capital from being able to declare ‘Israel’ as their place of birth, according to The Jerusalem Post.Relatively, US Ambassador to the occupied territories David Friedman last week signaled a change in the policy was forthcoming after stating that “geographic restrictions no longer comport with our foreign policy.”Before Thursday's announcement, the State Department maintained that the US recognizes that occupied al-Quds, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip are territories whose final status must be determined by negotiations.In 2017, US President Donald Trump recognized occupied al-Quds as the Zionist entity’s capital and moved the American embassy located in Tel Aviv to the occupied holy City.Since then, Friedman had pushed for a change in the policy, a decision exclusively reserved for the executive branch following a 2015 US Supreme Court ruling.