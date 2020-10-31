0
Saturday 31 October 2020 - 00:29

Ground Forces Commander: No Breathing Space for Enemies Near Iran’s Borders

Story Code : 895057
Ground Forces Commander: No Breathing Space for Enemies Near Iran’s Borders
“The enemy must know that we will give [it] no breathing room near Iran’s borders,” Brigadier General Heidari told reporters after inspecting border areas with the two warring South Caucasian countries.

Among the areas inspected by the commander was East Azarbaijan Province’s Khoda-Afarin County that has played an unwilling host to some stray bullets from a September 27-present flare-up between the ex-Soviet republics.

Iran has warned that it would not tolerate even accidental violation of its border security as a result of the conflict that has seen the two sides trade heavy deadly fire over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The escalation and its potential fallout for the Islamic Republic have prompted inspections by Iranian military top brass to the border areas and had Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC] deploy a mechanized brigade in the whereabouts.

Heidari, however, assured that the country’s borders were not under any threat, stressing that: “The people of Iran enjoy complete security thanks to the alertness of the Armed Forces.”

The commander’s visit featured appraisal of the operation readiness of the Ground Forces' aerial support groups, including helicopter squadrons, and its land-based defense systems. “We have a duty towards monitoring borders and updating our capabilities,” he added.

The Army, the commander reassured, was invariably and completely ready to defend the areas that run along the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its servicemen would sacrifice life and limb to ensure border security.

The Islamic Republic has, meanwhile, prepared a peace initiative to propose to Armenia and Azerbaijan as well as important regional players Russia and Turkey towards resolution of the decades-long territorial dispute.

It has, meanwhile, urged the fighting sides to spare civilian lives, while calling on Yerevan to respect Azerbaijan’s territorial sovereignty in light of the fact that Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as an Azeri territory.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: Insulting the Prophet [PBUH] Unacceptable; US, The West to Pay the Price of Nurturing Takfirism
Sayyed Nasrallah: Insulting the Prophet [PBUH] Unacceptable; US, The West to Pay the Price of Nurturing Takfirism
US Moves Forward with Sale Of 50 F-35 Jets To UAE
US Moves Forward with Sale Of 50 F-35 Jets To UAE
30 October 2020
US Court Sends Subpoena to MBS on Assassination Charges
US Court Sends Subpoena to MBS on Assassination Charges
30 October 2020
Normalization Deals between Some Arab States and ‘Israel’ Won’t Last Long
Normalization Deals between Some Arab States and ‘Israel’ Won’t Last Long
29 October 2020
Azerbaijan Says Armenia Used Cluster Bombs in Deadly Attack
Azerbaijan Says Armenia Used Cluster Bombs in Deadly Attack
30 October 2020
Maduro: Venezuelan Refinery Damaged By Terrorist Attack
Maduro: Venezuelan Refinery Damaged By Terrorist Attack
29 October 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Why Insulting Islam’s Prophet Allowed But Doubting Holocaust A Crime?
Ayatollah Khamenei: Why Insulting Islam’s Prophet Allowed But Doubting Holocaust A Crime?
29 October 2020
500,000 Yemeni Children are in Critical Condition due to Malnutrition, UN Opposes any Action to Alleviate the Deplorable Situation in Yemen!
500,000 Yemeni Children are in Critical Condition due to Malnutrition, UN Opposes any Action to Alleviate the Deplorable Situation in Yemen!
Interviewed By Masoumeh Forouzan
29 October 2020
Danish Quran-Burner Arrested in Germany, Facing Imprisonment
Danish Quran-Burner Arrested in Germany, Facing Imprisonment
29 October 2020
Maduro: Venezuela Has Right to Buy Weapons from Any Country, Even US
Maduro: Venezuela Has Right to Buy Weapons from Any Country, Even US
29 October 2020
China Urges US to Abandon “Zero-Sum Mindset” As Pompeo Speaks about Beijing’s “Threat”
China Urges US to Abandon “Zero-Sum Mindset” As Pompeo Speaks about Beijing’s “Threat”
28 October 2020
UAE Lavishes “Aid” on Sudan after Normalization with “Israel”
UAE Lavishes “Aid” on Sudan after Normalization with “Israel”
28 October 2020
Syria’s UN Envoy: US, EU Continue Economic Terrorism against Damascus
Syria’s UN Envoy: US, EU Continue Economic Terrorism against Damascus
28 October 2020