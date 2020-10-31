‘Israeli’ Blackout: Possible Cyber-attack Puts Three Electric Facilities out of Service

Islam Times - The Zionist entity was swamped in darkness after reports that production units in several electric facilities in the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories were targeted by a cyber-attack.

The hours-long development made one third of the ‘Israeli’ settlers spend the night in darkness. Security sources cited the possibility of a cyber-attack since there is no pressure on the network during midnight.While the so-called energy ministry was investigating the incident, electric companies claimed that the power cut is due to pressure on the electric current.The Electric Company denied Friday morning that a power outage experienced in large parts of the country overnight was a cyberattack.The company claimed that the blackout was caused by a malfunction and that it has launched a probe into the incident.