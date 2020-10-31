0
Saturday 31 October 2020 - 01:13

‘Israeli’ Blackout: Possible Cyber-attack Puts Three Electric Facilities out of Service

Story Code : 895058
‘Israeli’ Blackout: Possible Cyber-attack Puts Three Electric Facilities out of Service
The hours-long development made one third of the ‘Israeli’ settlers spend the night in darkness. Security sources cited the possibility of a cyber-attack since there is no pressure on the network during midnight.

While the so-called energy ministry was investigating the incident, electric companies claimed that the power cut is due to pressure on the electric current.

The Electric Company denied Friday morning that a power outage experienced in large parts of the country overnight was a cyberattack.

The company claimed that the blackout was caused by a malfunction and that it has launched a probe into the incident.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: Insulting the Prophet [PBUH] Unacceptable; US, The West to Pay the Price of Nurturing Takfirism
Sayyed Nasrallah: Insulting the Prophet [PBUH] Unacceptable; US, The West to Pay the Price of Nurturing Takfirism
US Moves Forward with Sale Of 50 F-35 Jets To UAE
US Moves Forward with Sale Of 50 F-35 Jets To UAE
30 October 2020
US Court Sends Subpoena to MBS on Assassination Charges
US Court Sends Subpoena to MBS on Assassination Charges
30 October 2020
Normalization Deals between Some Arab States and ‘Israel’ Won’t Last Long
Normalization Deals between Some Arab States and ‘Israel’ Won’t Last Long
29 October 2020
Azerbaijan Says Armenia Used Cluster Bombs in Deadly Attack
Azerbaijan Says Armenia Used Cluster Bombs in Deadly Attack
30 October 2020
Maduro: Venezuelan Refinery Damaged By Terrorist Attack
Maduro: Venezuelan Refinery Damaged By Terrorist Attack
29 October 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Why Insulting Islam’s Prophet Allowed But Doubting Holocaust A Crime?
Ayatollah Khamenei: Why Insulting Islam’s Prophet Allowed But Doubting Holocaust A Crime?
29 October 2020
500,000 Yemeni Children are in Critical Condition due to Malnutrition, UN Opposes any Action to Alleviate the Deplorable Situation in Yemen!
500,000 Yemeni Children are in Critical Condition due to Malnutrition, UN Opposes any Action to Alleviate the Deplorable Situation in Yemen!
Interviewed By Masoumeh Forouzan
29 October 2020
Danish Quran-Burner Arrested in Germany, Facing Imprisonment
Danish Quran-Burner Arrested in Germany, Facing Imprisonment
29 October 2020
Maduro: Venezuela Has Right to Buy Weapons from Any Country, Even US
Maduro: Venezuela Has Right to Buy Weapons from Any Country, Even US
29 October 2020
China Urges US to Abandon “Zero-Sum Mindset” As Pompeo Speaks about Beijing’s “Threat”
China Urges US to Abandon “Zero-Sum Mindset” As Pompeo Speaks about Beijing’s “Threat”
28 October 2020
UAE Lavishes “Aid” on Sudan after Normalization with “Israel”
UAE Lavishes “Aid” on Sudan after Normalization with “Israel”
28 October 2020
Syria’s UN Envoy: US, EU Continue Economic Terrorism against Damascus
Syria’s UN Envoy: US, EU Continue Economic Terrorism against Damascus
28 October 2020