0
Saturday 31 October 2020 - 15:18

UN Expert Urges International Action As ‘Israel’ Records Highest Annual Settlement Approvals

Story Code : 895200
UN Expert Urges International Action As ‘Israel’ Records Highest Annual Settlement Approvals
Michael Lynk, the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, made the remarks on Friday, days after the planning committee of the so-called Zionist ministry of military affairs approved plans for the construction of 4,948 settler units across the West Bank.

“The international community must answer this grave breach of international law with more than mere criticism,” he said.

“As the ‘Israeli’ settlements continue to devour the land that is meant for the independent Palestinian state, the international community observes, it sometimes objects, but it does not act,” he added. “It is high time for accountability.”

Lynk also said that the latest Zionist announcement means that the Tel Aviv regime has approved more than 12,150 settlements this year.

According to Peace Now, this would be the highest rate of annual approvals by the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity since the anti-settlement monitoring group began recording figures in 2012.

The UN expert also criticized the Zionist regime for continuing annexation of the Palestinian territories through “unrelenting” settlement growth in “clear violations of the Charter of the United Nations and the 1998 Rome Statute on the International Criminal Court.”

“This acceleration of settlement growth worsens an already precarious human rights situation on the ground,” he said, raising alarm at the Zionist entity’s increasing demolition of Palestinian homes and properties in violation of international humanitarian law.

“Accountability must be on the agenda,” Lynk emphasized. “Settlement products should be prohibited in the international marketplace. The UN Database and the current investigations at the International Criminal Court should be supported.”

More than 600,000 Zionists occupy over 230 settlements built since the 1967 ‘Israeli’ occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East al-Quds.
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi G20 Banknote Angers India, Pakistan over Kashmir Region Status
Saudi G20 Banknote Angers India, Pakistan over Kashmir Region Status
Canadian PM Says Nice Attack Does Not Define Islam
Canadian PM Says Nice Attack Does Not Define Islam
31 October 2020
Bahrain’s Prominent Cleric Ayatollah Qassim: Get Rid of Your Arrogance O Macron!
Bahrain’s Prominent Cleric Ayatollah Qassim: Get Rid of Your Arrogance O Macron!
31 October 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Insulting the Prophet [PBUH] Unacceptable; US, The West to Pay the Price of Nurturing Takfirism
Sayyed Nasrallah: Insulting the Prophet [PBUH] Unacceptable; US, The West to Pay the Price of Nurturing Takfirism
30 October 2020
US Moves Forward with Sale Of 50 F-35 Jets To UAE
US Moves Forward with Sale Of 50 F-35 Jets To UAE
30 October 2020
US Court Sends Subpoena to MBS on Assassination Charges
US Court Sends Subpoena to MBS on Assassination Charges
30 October 2020
Normalization Deals between Some Arab States and ‘Israel’ Won’t Last Long
Normalization Deals between Some Arab States and ‘Israel’ Won’t Last Long
29 October 2020
Azerbaijan Says Armenia Used Cluster Bombs in Deadly Attack
Azerbaijan Says Armenia Used Cluster Bombs in Deadly Attack
30 October 2020
Maduro: Venezuelan Refinery Damaged By Terrorist Attack
Maduro: Venezuelan Refinery Damaged By Terrorist Attack
29 October 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Why Insulting Islam’s Prophet Allowed But Doubting Holocaust A Crime?
Ayatollah Khamenei: Why Insulting Islam’s Prophet Allowed But Doubting Holocaust A Crime?
29 October 2020
500,000 Yemeni Children are in Critical Condition due to Malnutrition, UN Opposes any Action to Alleviate the Deplorable Situation in Yemen!
500,000 Yemeni Children are in Critical Condition due to Malnutrition, UN Opposes any Action to Alleviate the Deplorable Situation in Yemen!
Interviewed By Masoumeh Forouzan
29 October 2020
Danish Quran-Burner Arrested in Germany, Facing Imprisonment
Danish Quran-Burner Arrested in Germany, Facing Imprisonment
29 October 2020
Maduro: Venezuela Has Right to Buy Weapons from Any Country, Even US
Maduro: Venezuela Has Right to Buy Weapons from Any Country, Even US
29 October 2020