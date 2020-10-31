0
Saturday 31 October 2020 - 15:30

‘Israeli’ Soldiers Assault Mother, Son in West Bank

Story Code : 895207
‘Israeli’ Soldiers Assault Mother, Son in West Bank
Then they detained the son.

The soldiers, who were escorting a group of rampaging Zionist settlers while attacking Palestinian homes east of al-Khalil, detained Mohammad Aref Jaber, 17, and brutally assaulted him and his mother as she tried not to let the soldiers take her son, WAFA news agency reported.

The eastern neighborhoods of al-Khalil are frequently exposed to attacks by Zionist soldiers and settlers from the illegal settlement of Kiryat Arbaa, illegally built
