Thousands of Yemenis Protest Macron’s Anti-Islam Comments

Islam Times - Thousands of Yemenis held a protest in the Arab country’s southwestern province of Taiz against French President Emmanuel Macron’s anti-Islam remarks and republication of caricatures insulting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Protesters gathered at the Freedom Square in the Taiz province following Friday prayers, Anadolu Agency reported.Holding banners, the protesters chanted slogans defending the Prophet and Islam against the French insults.Earlier this month, Macron described Islam as “a religion in crisis” and announced plans for tougher laws to tackle what he described as “Islamist separatism” in France.French Muslims have accused him of trying to repress their religion and legitimizing Islamophobia.Macron’s attitude against Islam, the republication of caricatures insulting the Muslim Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and their projection on the walls of buildings have triggered boycotts of French products in several countries, including Qatar, Kuwait, Algeria, Palestine, and Morocco.