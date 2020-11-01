0
Sunday 1 November 2020 - 03:15

“Condemned” Hindu Girl Who “Insulted” Prophet on Facebook Goes Missing in Bangladesh

Story Code : 895271
“Condemned” Hindu Girl Who “Insulted” Prophet on Facebook Goes Missing in Bangladesh
According to reports in Bangladeshi media, Tithy Sarkar, a student at Jagannath University [JnU], went missing on 25 October, two days after she was suspended by her university for making derogatory remarks against the Prophet Muhammad [PBUH]. Sarker was reportedly on her way to the police station and was supposed to attend the Durga Puja festivities on the day she went missing, her parents have been quoted by local media as saying.

Sarker also serves as the convener of the advocacy outfit World Hindu Struggle Council at her university. Before her disappearance, she reportedly told local police that her Facebook account had been hacked.

Her derogatory comments, made in Bengali, had gone viral on social media platforms in the lead-up to the university’s action, per reports.

The move by the university followed widespread condemnation of Sarker by social media users, with many even threatening her with dire consequences.

Sarker’s disappearance is said to be the second religiously-motivated attack in the South Asian country within a week. Earlier, a man in his 50s was reportedly burnt to death on suspicion of being “disrespectful” towards the Holy Quran.

Bangladesh also witnessed a spate of attacks by Takfiris between 2014 and 2016, when the targeting of secular bloggers became rampant.

The recent attacks in Bangladesh come amid global outrage triggered by a row over Prophet Muhammad [PBUH] caricatures, which has led to two deadly terrorist attacks in France since 16 October.

47-year-old teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded on 16 October by an 18-year-old attacker of Chechen origin after showing caricatures [believed to be the same as those published in the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in 2015] of the Prophet Muhammad [PBUH] to his students.

On Thursday, a woman was reportedly beheaded inside a church in Nice in another terror attack, while two other people were also killed.

Bangladesh, which is predominantly Muslim, witnessed its share of protest, when thousands of Muslims took to the streets of Dhaka in a show of condemnation against French President Emmanuel Macron, who has defended the right to show the divisive cartoons and has said that Islam is a religion "in crisis".
Related Stories
US lawmaker and Marine veteran insulted for opposing Mattis as Pentagon chief
Islam Times - A US congressman and Marine veteran, who fought with invading American forces in Iraq, has said he will stand by his bid to oppose ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi G20 Banknote Angers India, Pakistan over Kashmir Region Status
Saudi G20 Banknote Angers India, Pakistan over Kashmir Region Status
Canadian PM Says Nice Attack Does Not Define Islam
Canadian PM Says Nice Attack Does Not Define Islam
31 October 2020
Bahrain’s Prominent Cleric Ayatollah Qassim: Get Rid of Your Arrogance O Macron!
Bahrain’s Prominent Cleric Ayatollah Qassim: Get Rid of Your Arrogance O Macron!
31 October 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Insulting the Prophet [PBUH] Unacceptable; US, The West to Pay the Price of Nurturing Takfirism
Sayyed Nasrallah: Insulting the Prophet [PBUH] Unacceptable; US, The West to Pay the Price of Nurturing Takfirism
30 October 2020
US Moves Forward with Sale Of 50 F-35 Jets To UAE
US Moves Forward with Sale Of 50 F-35 Jets To UAE
30 October 2020
US Court Sends Subpoena to MBS on Assassination Charges
US Court Sends Subpoena to MBS on Assassination Charges
30 October 2020
Normalization Deals between Some Arab States and ‘Israel’ Won’t Last Long
Normalization Deals between Some Arab States and ‘Israel’ Won’t Last Long
29 October 2020
Azerbaijan Says Armenia Used Cluster Bombs in Deadly Attack
Azerbaijan Says Armenia Used Cluster Bombs in Deadly Attack
30 October 2020
Maduro: Venezuelan Refinery Damaged By Terrorist Attack
Maduro: Venezuelan Refinery Damaged By Terrorist Attack
29 October 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Why Insulting Islam’s Prophet Allowed But Doubting Holocaust A Crime?
Ayatollah Khamenei: Why Insulting Islam’s Prophet Allowed But Doubting Holocaust A Crime?
29 October 2020
500,000 Yemeni Children are in Critical Condition due to Malnutrition, UN Opposes any Action to Alleviate the Deplorable Situation in Yemen!
500,000 Yemeni Children are in Critical Condition due to Malnutrition, UN Opposes any Action to Alleviate the Deplorable Situation in Yemen!
Interviewed By Masoumeh Forouzan
29 October 2020
Danish Quran-Burner Arrested in Germany, Facing Imprisonment
Danish Quran-Burner Arrested in Germany, Facing Imprisonment
29 October 2020
Maduro: Venezuela Has Right to Buy Weapons from Any Country, Even US
Maduro: Venezuela Has Right to Buy Weapons from Any Country, Even US
29 October 2020