Sunday 1 November 2020 - 04:15

US Disappointed at Military Action, Targeting Iran’s Infrastructures: General

Story Code : 895276
In comments on the sidelines of a power outage drill on Saturday, Brigadier General Gholam Reza Jalali said Iran’s great defense and deterrent power has disappointed the enemy’s plan for military action.

After becoming frustrated with military moves against Iran, particularly following the shooting down of a super-advanced American spy drone over the Persian Gulf last year, the Americans have sought a war on Iran’s vital infrastructures, he warned.

The commander also noted that the hostile cyberattacks are more common and frequent, because the attacker is anonymous in such modern warfare.

The vital infrastructures of Iran have become growingly oriented towards cyberspace with the rapid pace of development, Jalali said, adding that protection of such infrastructural mechanisms requires strong cyber defense and compliance with civil defense regulations.

In comments in October 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei highlighted the important role of Iran’s Civil Defense Organization in countering enemies’ threats and urged all military and non-military sectors to closely cooperate with the organization.

The Leader stressed the need for Iranian officials in all sectors to pay heed to the importance of civil defense, saying if they fail to understand the importance of this issue and the civil defense does not develop properly, the country will be exposed to threats with irrecoverable effects.
