Sunday 1 November 2020 - 04:20

Macron Says He Understands Muslim Feelings on Prophet Abusive Image

Macron claimed that his remarks have been distorted to make it appear as though he were supportive of the cartoons, which he said were published by independent media.

“I understand that one can be shocked by cartoons, but I will never accept that violence can be justified. Our freedoms, our rights, I consider it our vocation to protect them,” Macron told the broadcaster, according to an official at the presidency.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah on Friday condemned the Nice attack, stressing that Islam forbids killing the innocent people and categorically rejects such crimes.

In a televised speech on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Birthday, Sayyed Nasrallah called on the French authorities and public opinion to avoid blaming Islam and all Muslims for the attack which targeted Nice City or any other area in the world, confirming that such acts are illegitimate and immoral and that only the culprits must be persecuted.

Sayyed Nasrallah rejected the French President Emmanuel Macron’s use of the “Islamic Terror” term, underscoring the obligation of respecting Islam and wondering whether religions can be blamed for crimes committed by individuals.
