Trump Copied Chavez in Campaign Rally: Maduro

Islam Times - During a meeting with supporters in Caracas on Saturday, Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro took a jab at US President Donald Trump's dancing at campaign rallies.

"At an event in Pennsylvania, Donald Trump copied (former Venezuelan President Hugo) Chavez as POTUS danced there. Did you see that?" Maduro said, Sputnik reported.Maduro was referring to the US president dancing off the stage to the Village People's disco classic YMCA during a campaign rally in Middletown, Pennsylvania earlier this week. Chavez, however, was known for dancing to the rhythm of merengue, one of the most popular genres of Venezuelan folk music.Trump's fist-pumping dance moves in Middletown were just the latest in a series of such performances by POTUS over the past few weeks.The US president has shown a burst of energy during his meetings with supporters since returning from quarantine. He and his wife were diagnosed with COVID earlier in October.POTUS, however, enjoyed a speedy recovery and returned to the White House after spending just several days at the Walter Reed Medical Centre.Venezuela is currently under tough US economic sanctions, which Washington began to impose back in 2018 in order to topple democratically elected president, Nicolas Maduro.