0
Sunday 1 November 2020 - 12:19

Air Force to Launch War Game in Central Iran

Story Code : 895345
Air Force to Launch War Game in Central Iran
The main stage of the ninth edition of the annual aerial drill, codenamed Fadayeeyan Harim Velayat, will begin in Isfahan on Monday, Air Force Commander Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh said.

The commander said units from seven air bases will take part in the two-day exercise, which includes a broad range of fighter jets, bombers, transport aircraft, tanker aircraft, interceptors, reconnaissance planes, and drones.

Various types of homegrown UAVs equipped with smart long-range bombs, ammunition with pinpoint accuracy, and radar jammers would fly in the war game, he noted.

The commander added that the upcoming drill will involve modern warfare tactics to practice countering the emerging threats.

Iran’s Armed Forces hold routine military exercises throughout the year.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump Copied Chavez in Campaign Rally: Maduro
Trump Copied Chavez in Campaign Rally: Maduro
Saudi G20 Banknote Angers India, Pakistan over Kashmir Region Status
Saudi G20 Banknote Angers India, Pakistan over Kashmir Region Status
31 October 2020
Canadian PM Says Nice Attack Does Not Define Islam
Canadian PM Says Nice Attack Does Not Define Islam
31 October 2020
Bahrain’s Prominent Cleric Ayatollah Qassim: Get Rid of Your Arrogance O Macron!
Bahrain’s Prominent Cleric Ayatollah Qassim: Get Rid of Your Arrogance O Macron!
31 October 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Insulting the Prophet [PBUH] Unacceptable; US, The West to Pay the Price of Nurturing Takfirism
Sayyed Nasrallah: Insulting the Prophet [PBUH] Unacceptable; US, The West to Pay the Price of Nurturing Takfirism
30 October 2020
US Moves Forward with Sale Of 50 F-35 Jets To UAE
US Moves Forward with Sale Of 50 F-35 Jets To UAE
30 October 2020
US Court Sends Subpoena to MBS on Assassination Charges
US Court Sends Subpoena to MBS on Assassination Charges
30 October 2020
Normalization Deals between Some Arab States and ‘Israel’ Won’t Last Long
Normalization Deals between Some Arab States and ‘Israel’ Won’t Last Long
29 October 2020
Azerbaijan Says Armenia Used Cluster Bombs in Deadly Attack
Azerbaijan Says Armenia Used Cluster Bombs in Deadly Attack
30 October 2020
Maduro: Venezuelan Refinery Damaged By Terrorist Attack
Maduro: Venezuelan Refinery Damaged By Terrorist Attack
29 October 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Why Insulting Islam’s Prophet Allowed But Doubting Holocaust A Crime?
Ayatollah Khamenei: Why Insulting Islam’s Prophet Allowed But Doubting Holocaust A Crime?
29 October 2020
500,000 Yemeni Children are in Critical Condition due to Malnutrition, UN Opposes any Action to Alleviate the Deplorable Situation in Yemen!
500,000 Yemeni Children are in Critical Condition due to Malnutrition, UN Opposes any Action to Alleviate the Deplorable Situation in Yemen!
Interviewed By Masoumeh Forouzan
29 October 2020
Danish Quran-Burner Arrested in Germany, Facing Imprisonment
Danish Quran-Burner Arrested in Germany, Facing Imprisonment
29 October 2020