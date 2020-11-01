Oil Pipeline Blast Kills 2 Kids in Southern Iraq

Islam Times - Two children have been killed after a blast struck a pipeline in southern Iraq, authorities said.

An investigation had been launched into the latest explosion in Muthanna province, south of Baghdad, that killed "two children and wounded 28 people," state media said.The southern attack came days after a blast in the north this week which, according to a statement by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) released late on Friday, forced the closure of another pipeline.The statement said oil exports had been suspended after terrorists attacked the pipeline crossing the semi-autonomous region to the Turkish port of Ceyhan on Wednesday evening.It did not specify on whose territory the explosion took place nor who might have been behind it.Iraq Oil Report on Saturday said that the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) was suspected of being behind the attack.The pipeline built by the Kurds has a capacity of 600,000 barrels per day, but exports of oil under their control currently averages 300,000 bpd as demanded by OPEC.Nearly 90 percent of the Iraqi government's budget comes from oil revenues.