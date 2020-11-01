0
Sunday 1 November 2020 - 12:21

Oil Pipeline Blast Kills 2 Kids in Southern Iraq

Story Code : 895346
Oil Pipeline Blast Kills 2 Kids in Southern Iraq
An investigation had been launched into the latest explosion in Muthanna province, south of Baghdad, that killed "two children and wounded 28 people," state media said.

The southern attack came days after a blast in the north this week which, according to a statement by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) released late on Friday, forced the closure of another pipeline.

The statement said oil exports had been suspended after terrorists attacked the pipeline crossing the semi-autonomous region to the Turkish port of Ceyhan on Wednesday evening.

It did not specify on whose territory the explosion took place nor who might have been behind it.

Iraq Oil Report on Saturday said that the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) was suspected of being behind the attack.

The pipeline built by the Kurds has a capacity of 600,000 barrels per day, but exports of oil under their control currently averages 300,000 bpd as demanded by OPEC.

Nearly 90 percent of the Iraqi government's budget comes from oil revenues.
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump Copied Chavez in Campaign Rally: Maduro
Trump Copied Chavez in Campaign Rally: Maduro
Saudi G20 Banknote Angers India, Pakistan over Kashmir Region Status
Saudi G20 Banknote Angers India, Pakistan over Kashmir Region Status
31 October 2020
Canadian PM Says Nice Attack Does Not Define Islam
Canadian PM Says Nice Attack Does Not Define Islam
31 October 2020
Bahrain’s Prominent Cleric Ayatollah Qassim: Get Rid of Your Arrogance O Macron!
Bahrain’s Prominent Cleric Ayatollah Qassim: Get Rid of Your Arrogance O Macron!
31 October 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Insulting the Prophet [PBUH] Unacceptable; US, The West to Pay the Price of Nurturing Takfirism
Sayyed Nasrallah: Insulting the Prophet [PBUH] Unacceptable; US, The West to Pay the Price of Nurturing Takfirism
30 October 2020
US Moves Forward with Sale Of 50 F-35 Jets To UAE
US Moves Forward with Sale Of 50 F-35 Jets To UAE
30 October 2020
US Court Sends Subpoena to MBS on Assassination Charges
US Court Sends Subpoena to MBS on Assassination Charges
30 October 2020
Normalization Deals between Some Arab States and ‘Israel’ Won’t Last Long
Normalization Deals between Some Arab States and ‘Israel’ Won’t Last Long
29 October 2020
Azerbaijan Says Armenia Used Cluster Bombs in Deadly Attack
Azerbaijan Says Armenia Used Cluster Bombs in Deadly Attack
30 October 2020
Maduro: Venezuelan Refinery Damaged By Terrorist Attack
Maduro: Venezuelan Refinery Damaged By Terrorist Attack
29 October 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Why Insulting Islam’s Prophet Allowed But Doubting Holocaust A Crime?
Ayatollah Khamenei: Why Insulting Islam’s Prophet Allowed But Doubting Holocaust A Crime?
29 October 2020
500,000 Yemeni Children are in Critical Condition due to Malnutrition, UN Opposes any Action to Alleviate the Deplorable Situation in Yemen!
500,000 Yemeni Children are in Critical Condition due to Malnutrition, UN Opposes any Action to Alleviate the Deplorable Situation in Yemen!
Interviewed By Masoumeh Forouzan
29 October 2020
Danish Quran-Burner Arrested in Germany, Facing Imprisonment
Danish Quran-Burner Arrested in Germany, Facing Imprisonment
29 October 2020