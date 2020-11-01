0
Sunday 1 November 2020 - 13:26

Iranian Rights Group Urges UN to Impose Arms Ban on Saudis to Stop Yemen War

Secretary general of Iranian Youths’ Human Rights Organization, Amin Ansari, made the remarks in a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Saturday.

"The Saudi government, supported and equipped by Western states, is committing war crimes, including targeting civilians and completely disregarding the principle of differentiation between military and civilian targets", Ansari wrote, stressing the necessity of UN sanctions on the Saudi regime to give up heinous crimes against the Yemeni oppressed people.

The letter came amid the global marking of the UN Disarmament Week, which is aimed at promoting awareness of disarmament issues.

Stating that international criminal courts have set the stage for prosecution of culprits, Ansari underlined the need for the UN's political will to bring the perpetrators of these crimes to justice.

"If the oppressed people of Yemen enjoy the political will and serious support of the UN bodies, especially the Security Council, the world will witness international criminal justice for the founders, perpetrators and accomplices of this great crime," he continued.

Ansari also urged Guterres to boost his efforts to support the rights of the defenseless Yemeni people and to use the world body's potential to provide relief and humanitarian aid to the victims of the war-ravaged country.

Saudi regime and a number of its regional allies launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former fugitive president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crush the popular Ansarullah movement.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 100,000 lives for over the past five years; although the facts on the ground and eye witness accounts put the number of the dead far more than this figure.

Ansarullah movement, backed by armed forces, has been defending Yemen against the Saudi-led alliance, preventing the aggressors from fulfilling the objectives of the devastating war.
