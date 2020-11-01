0
Sunday 1 November 2020

Israel’s Dream for Normalization with Iraq Will Never Come True: Ex-PM

Al-Maliki referred on Friday to a competition between a number of Arab states to forge formal diplomatic ties with the Zionist entity.

Some Arab rulers have resorted to normalizing relations with Tel Aviv in order to maintain their positions, he added.

Maliki also predicted that Israel will be wiped out of the face of the earth, noting that whatever the regime builds on Palestinian territories will return to the Muslims, Press TV reported. 

Warning that the Zionists are seeking to enslave nations, he stressed that their hope for normalization with a Shiite Muslim country like Iraq will never come true.

In mid-September, US President Donald Trump presided over the signing of the normalization pacts between Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain.

On October 23, Trump said Israel and Sudan had opened economic ties as a pathway toward normalized relations. As part of the agreement, Trump took Khartoum off a US government list of countries allegedly promoting terrorism.

The Palestinians have condemned the normalization deals as a treacherous "stab in the back" of their cause against the Israeli occupation. 
 
