Iran Stands Ready to Assist Turkey after Izmir Earthquake

Islam Times - Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said Tehran will remain in close contact with its Turkish friends and stand ready to help after an earthquake struck the Turkish city of Izmir.

“Following the harrowing earthquake in #Turkey, we remain in close contact w/ our Turkish friends & stand ready to provide any possible assistance. On ‘World Cities Day’, we wish #Izmir's full recovery & send our heartfelt sympathies to all its residents,” Saeed Khatibzadeh tweeted.In a message to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier in the day, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani expressed deep sympathy with the neighboring country over the deaths and injuries in the quake and voiced his government’s readiness to provide whatever assistance and disaster relief necessary for the people of Turkey.At least 37 people were killed in Turkey and two in Greece on Friday when a powerful earthquake shook the Aegean, collapsing buildings and reportedly trapping people under rubble.The earthquake struck with a magnitude up to 7.0, was felt in Athens and Istanbul, and triggered a mini-tsunami on the Greek island of Samos, where a teenage boy and girl were killed.Turkish officials said more than 800 people were injured by the earthquake.