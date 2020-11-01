0
Sunday 1 November 2020 - 23:15

Iran Stands Ready to Assist Turkey after Izmir Earthquake

Story Code : 895422
Iran Stands Ready to Assist Turkey after Izmir Earthquake
“Following the harrowing earthquake in #Turkey, we remain in close contact w/ our Turkish friends & stand ready to provide any possible assistance. On ‘World Cities Day’, we wish #Izmir's full recovery & send our heartfelt sympathies to all its residents,” Saeed Khatibzadeh tweeted.

In a message to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier in the day, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani expressed deep sympathy with the neighboring country over the deaths and injuries in the quake and voiced his government’s readiness to provide whatever assistance and disaster relief necessary for the people of Turkey. 

At least 37 people were killed in Turkey and two in Greece on Friday when a powerful earthquake shook the Aegean, collapsing buildings and reportedly trapping people under rubble.

The earthquake struck with a magnitude up to 7.0, was felt in Athens and Istanbul, and triggered a mini-tsunami on the Greek island of Samos, where a teenage boy and girl were killed.

Turkish officials said more than 800 people were injured by the earthquake.
Comment


Featured Stories
Germany
Germany's Maas Says He Will Seek 'New Deal' with US after Election
Israel’s Dream for Normalization with Iraq Will Never Come True: Ex-PM
Israel’s Dream for Normalization with Iraq Will Never Come True: Ex-PM
1 November 2020
Air Force to Launch War Game in Central Iran
Air Force to Launch War Game in Central Iran
1 November 2020
Trump Copied Chavez in Campaign Rally: Maduro
Trump Copied Chavez in Campaign Rally: Maduro
1 November 2020
Saudi G20 Banknote Angers India, Pakistan over Kashmir Region Status
Saudi G20 Banknote Angers India, Pakistan over Kashmir Region Status
31 October 2020
Canadian PM Says Nice Attack Does Not Define Islam
Canadian PM Says Nice Attack Does Not Define Islam
31 October 2020
Bahrain’s Prominent Cleric Ayatollah Qassim: Get Rid of Your Arrogance O Macron!
Bahrain’s Prominent Cleric Ayatollah Qassim: Get Rid of Your Arrogance O Macron!
31 October 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Insulting the Prophet [PBUH] Unacceptable; US, The West to Pay the Price of Nurturing Takfirism
Sayyed Nasrallah: Insulting the Prophet [PBUH] Unacceptable; US, The West to Pay the Price of Nurturing Takfirism
30 October 2020
US Moves Forward with Sale Of 50 F-35 Jets To UAE
US Moves Forward with Sale Of 50 F-35 Jets To UAE
30 October 2020
US Court Sends Subpoena to MBS on Assassination Charges
US Court Sends Subpoena to MBS on Assassination Charges
30 October 2020
Normalization Deals between Some Arab States and ‘Israel’ Won’t Last Long
Normalization Deals between Some Arab States and ‘Israel’ Won’t Last Long
29 October 2020
Azerbaijan Says Armenia Used Cluster Bombs in Deadly Attack
Azerbaijan Says Armenia Used Cluster Bombs in Deadly Attack
30 October 2020
Maduro: Venezuelan Refinery Damaged By Terrorist Attack
Maduro: Venezuelan Refinery Damaged By Terrorist Attack
29 October 2020