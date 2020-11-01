Convoy of Trump Supporters’ Chase Biden Campaign Bus out of Town

Islam Times - A convoy of pickup trucks bearing US and MAGA flags surrounded a Biden-Harris bus in Texas.

While Trump praised the stunt, Democrats decried it as “dangerous harassment” that forced them to cancel campaign events.The incident, which occurred Friday on I-35 in Hays County, Texas, resulted in Democrats canceling three scheduled events in the state and has now prompted the FBI to launch an investigation into what happened, the Texas Tribune reported.At one point, a black pickup is shown pushing a white sport-utility vehicle that was straddling two lanes out from behind the bus. Eric Cervini, an author who said he traveled to Texas to participate in a driving tour in support of Joe Biden's presidential campaign, said trucks lined up along Interstate 35 between San Antonio and Austin Friday to “ambush” the Biden-Harris bus, which they surrounded and tried to force off the road.The bus tour involved a group of Texas Democrats and was meant to “drum up enthusiasm” at polling sites. Cervini said the tour had to be canceled for safety reasons. He said he flagged down a police officer, who declined to help, saying the matter was not his “jurisdiction.”US President Donald Trump himself was impressed by this show of support, retweeting the video and saying “I LOVE TEXAS!” – only to draw more criticism for embracing this “tactics of fear and intimidation.”Democrat state Representative Rafael Anchia called the group “armed Trump trolls” and accused them of “ramming volunteer vehicles and blocking traffic for 40 minutes.” Travis County Democratic Party Chairwoman Katie Naranjo said the Trump supporters followed the Biden bus throughout central Texas and yelled curse words and threats.A joint event that the Biden campaign and a group called Austin Young Dems planned to hold Friday in Pflugerville, north of Austin, had to be canceled for security reasons, Democrat state Representative Sheryl Cole said. “Unfortunately, pro-Trump protestors have escalated well beyond safe limits,” she added.Unruly Trump supporters have been a thorn in the side of the Biden campaign this week. As Biden tried to deliver a speech on Friday at a drive-in rally in Minnesota, Trump backers honked their horns, prompting the Democrat candidate to call them “ugly folks.”