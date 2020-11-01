0
Sunday 1 November 2020 - 23:58

Convoy of Trump Supporters’ Chase Biden Campaign Bus out of Town

Story Code : 895425
Convoy of Trump Supporters’ Chase Biden Campaign Bus out of Town
While Trump praised the stunt, Democrats decried it as “dangerous harassment” that forced them to cancel campaign events.

The incident, which occurred Friday on I-35 in Hays County, Texas, resulted in Democrats canceling three scheduled events in the state and has now prompted the FBI to launch an investigation into what happened, the Texas Tribune reported.

At one point, a black pickup is shown pushing a white sport-utility vehicle that was straddling two lanes out from behind the bus. Eric Cervini, an author who said he traveled to Texas to participate in a driving tour in support of Joe Biden's presidential campaign, said trucks lined up along Interstate 35 between San Antonio and Austin Friday to “ambush” the Biden-Harris bus, which they surrounded and tried to force off the road.

The bus tour involved a group of Texas Democrats and was meant to “drum up enthusiasm” at polling sites. Cervini said the tour had to be canceled for safety reasons. He said he flagged down a police officer, who declined to help, saying the matter was not his “jurisdiction.”

US President Donald Trump himself was impressed by this show of support, retweeting the video and saying “I LOVE TEXAS!” – only to draw more criticism for embracing this “tactics of fear and intimidation.”

Democrat state Representative Rafael Anchia called the group “armed Trump trolls” and accused them of “ramming volunteer vehicles and blocking traffic for 40 minutes.” Travis County Democratic Party Chairwoman Katie Naranjo said the Trump supporters followed the Biden bus throughout central Texas and yelled curse words and threats.

A joint event that the Biden campaign and a group called Austin Young Dems planned to hold Friday in Pflugerville, north of Austin, had to be canceled for security reasons, Democrat state Representative Sheryl Cole said. “Unfortunately, pro-Trump protestors have escalated well beyond safe limits,” she added.

Unruly Trump supporters have been a thorn in the side of the Biden campaign this week. As Biden tried to deliver a speech on Friday at a drive-in rally in Minnesota, Trump backers honked their horns, prompting the Democrat candidate to call them “ugly folks.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Germany
Germany's Maas Says He Will Seek 'New Deal' with US after Election
Israel’s Dream for Normalization with Iraq Will Never Come True: Ex-PM
Israel’s Dream for Normalization with Iraq Will Never Come True: Ex-PM
1 November 2020
Air Force to Launch War Game in Central Iran
Air Force to Launch War Game in Central Iran
1 November 2020
Trump Copied Chavez in Campaign Rally: Maduro
Trump Copied Chavez in Campaign Rally: Maduro
1 November 2020
Saudi G20 Banknote Angers India, Pakistan over Kashmir Region Status
Saudi G20 Banknote Angers India, Pakistan over Kashmir Region Status
31 October 2020
Canadian PM Says Nice Attack Does Not Define Islam
Canadian PM Says Nice Attack Does Not Define Islam
31 October 2020
Bahrain’s Prominent Cleric Ayatollah Qassim: Get Rid of Your Arrogance O Macron!
Bahrain’s Prominent Cleric Ayatollah Qassim: Get Rid of Your Arrogance O Macron!
31 October 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Insulting the Prophet [PBUH] Unacceptable; US, The West to Pay the Price of Nurturing Takfirism
Sayyed Nasrallah: Insulting the Prophet [PBUH] Unacceptable; US, The West to Pay the Price of Nurturing Takfirism
30 October 2020
US Moves Forward with Sale Of 50 F-35 Jets To UAE
US Moves Forward with Sale Of 50 F-35 Jets To UAE
30 October 2020
US Court Sends Subpoena to MBS on Assassination Charges
US Court Sends Subpoena to MBS on Assassination Charges
30 October 2020
Normalization Deals between Some Arab States and ‘Israel’ Won’t Last Long
Normalization Deals between Some Arab States and ‘Israel’ Won’t Last Long
29 October 2020
Azerbaijan Says Armenia Used Cluster Bombs in Deadly Attack
Azerbaijan Says Armenia Used Cluster Bombs in Deadly Attack
30 October 2020
Maduro: Venezuelan Refinery Damaged By Terrorist Attack
Maduro: Venezuelan Refinery Damaged By Terrorist Attack
29 October 2020