0
Monday 2 November 2020 - 00:42

Palestinian Hunger Striker Maher Al-Akhras “at High Risk”

Story Code : 895430
Palestinian Hunger Striker Maher Al-Akhras “at High Risk”
Qadri Abu Bakr, head of the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Commission in the Palestinian Authority, warned that the life of Al-Akras is in “high danger.”

“Al-Akhras started to lose senses of sight and hearing. He is also incapable of speaking as several vital senses are in danger,” Abu Bakr said on Sunday.

“The Israeli occupation is going ahead with its stubborn policy by refusing to releases Al-Akhras or move him to a Palestinian hospital.”

The daughter of the hunger striker, Islam, said in a Facebook post that her father was “nearing martyrdom” after his health deteriorated.

Al-Akhras has been on hunger strike for 98 days in protest against Israeli occupation’s administrative detention policy, which allows Tel Aviv to hold Palestinians without charge. Earlier in October he was transferred to Israeli Hospital of Kaplan due to deterioration in his health.
Related Stories
92 Days on Hunger Strike: Maher Al-Akhras Strengthened by the World’s Free People
Islam Times - Palestinian Detainee Maher al-Akhras continues his hunger strike, despite having experienced 92 days of it, and amid the extreme deterioration ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Germany
Germany's Maas Says He Will Seek 'New Deal' with US after Election
Israel’s Dream for Normalization with Iraq Will Never Come True: Ex-PM
Israel’s Dream for Normalization with Iraq Will Never Come True: Ex-PM
1 November 2020
Air Force to Launch War Game in Central Iran
Air Force to Launch War Game in Central Iran
1 November 2020
Trump Copied Chavez in Campaign Rally: Maduro
Trump Copied Chavez in Campaign Rally: Maduro
1 November 2020
Saudi G20 Banknote Angers India, Pakistan over Kashmir Region Status
Saudi G20 Banknote Angers India, Pakistan over Kashmir Region Status
31 October 2020
Canadian PM Says Nice Attack Does Not Define Islam
Canadian PM Says Nice Attack Does Not Define Islam
31 October 2020
Bahrain’s Prominent Cleric Ayatollah Qassim: Get Rid of Your Arrogance O Macron!
Bahrain’s Prominent Cleric Ayatollah Qassim: Get Rid of Your Arrogance O Macron!
31 October 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Insulting the Prophet [PBUH] Unacceptable; US, The West to Pay the Price of Nurturing Takfirism
Sayyed Nasrallah: Insulting the Prophet [PBUH] Unacceptable; US, The West to Pay the Price of Nurturing Takfirism
30 October 2020
US Moves Forward with Sale Of 50 F-35 Jets To UAE
US Moves Forward with Sale Of 50 F-35 Jets To UAE
30 October 2020
US Court Sends Subpoena to MBS on Assassination Charges
US Court Sends Subpoena to MBS on Assassination Charges
30 October 2020
Normalization Deals between Some Arab States and ‘Israel’ Won’t Last Long
Normalization Deals between Some Arab States and ‘Israel’ Won’t Last Long
29 October 2020
Azerbaijan Says Armenia Used Cluster Bombs in Deadly Attack
Azerbaijan Says Armenia Used Cluster Bombs in Deadly Attack
30 October 2020
Maduro: Venezuelan Refinery Damaged By Terrorist Attack
Maduro: Venezuelan Refinery Damaged By Terrorist Attack
29 October 2020