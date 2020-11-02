Netanyahu Praises Trump’s Policies Ahead of US Presidential Elections

Islam Times - Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday praised US President Donald Trump's Mideast policies, even as he avoided openly taking sides ahead of the US presidential election.

Netanyahu told reporters that US bipartisan support has been "one of the foundations of the American-‘Israeli’ alliance." He then went on to say "that alliance has never been stronger," praising a slew of steps taken by Trump in favor of the Zionist entity.He then noted the tough US stance toward Iran, recognition of occupied al-Quds as the Zionist entity’s so-called capital, recognition of the occupation regime’s annexation of the Golan Heights, the tolerant approach toward illegal ‘Israeli’ settlements and the recent diplomatic pacts between Tel Aviv and three Arab countries - Bahrain, the UAE and Sudan."I can only hope that this policy that brings, that isolates Iran and brings the fruits of peace, peace grounded in reality to the people of ‘Israel,’ to the Arab peoples of the region, I can only hope that this policy will continue in the coming years," Netanyahu said.