0
Monday 2 November 2020 - 08:25

WH Slams Fauci for Making “His Political Leanings Known”

Story Code : 895468
WH Slams Fauci for Making “His Political Leanings Known”
In a statement issued on Sunday, White House spokesman Judd Deere has called Fauci's recent comments concerning the administration “unacceptable and breaking with all norms”.

In an interview published on Friday, Fauci expressed concerns about the coronavirus situation in the United States, issuing a gloomy forecast for the winter season. “We're in for a whole lot of hurt”, he said, “You could not possibly be positioned more poorly”.

Fauci also said that Biden's campaign “is taking it seriously from a public health perspective”, compared to that of the Trump administration, and criticized pandemic adviser Scott Atlas, saying he has “real problems with that guy”.

“He's a smart guy who's talking about things that I believe he doesn't have any real insight or knowledge or experience in”, Fauci said. “He keeps talking about things that when you dissect it out and parse it out, it doesn't make any sense”.

Fauci added that he has not had any conversations with Trump since the latter was treated for COVID-19 at Walter Reed Medical Center.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Army Air Force Maneuver Begins in Central Iran
Iran Army Air Force Maneuver Begins in Central Iran
Egypt Reopens Border Crossing with Gaza
Egypt Reopens Border Crossing with Gaza
2 November 2020
Azerbaijan Vows Fight ‘to End’ as Nagorno-Karabakh War Rages
Azerbaijan Vows Fight ‘to End’ as Nagorno-Karabakh War Rages
2 November 2020
Netanyahu Praises Trump’s Policies Ahead of US Presidential Elections
Netanyahu Praises Trump’s Policies Ahead of US Presidential Elections
2 November 2020
Germany
Germany's Maas Says He Will Seek 'New Deal' with US after Election
1 November 2020
Israel’s Dream for Normalization with Iraq Will Never Come True: Ex-PM
Israel’s Dream for Normalization with Iraq Will Never Come True: Ex-PM
1 November 2020
Air Force to Launch War Game in Central Iran
Air Force to Launch War Game in Central Iran
1 November 2020
Trump Copied Chavez in Campaign Rally: Maduro
Trump Copied Chavez in Campaign Rally: Maduro
1 November 2020
Saudi G20 Banknote Angers India, Pakistan over Kashmir Region Status
Saudi G20 Banknote Angers India, Pakistan over Kashmir Region Status
31 October 2020
Canadian PM Says Nice Attack Does Not Define Islam
Canadian PM Says Nice Attack Does Not Define Islam
31 October 2020
Bahrain’s Prominent Cleric Ayatollah Qassim: Get Rid of Your Arrogance O Macron!
Bahrain’s Prominent Cleric Ayatollah Qassim: Get Rid of Your Arrogance O Macron!
31 October 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Insulting the Prophet [PBUH] Unacceptable; US, The West to Pay the Price of Nurturing Takfirism
Sayyed Nasrallah: Insulting the Prophet [PBUH] Unacceptable; US, The West to Pay the Price of Nurturing Takfirism
30 October 2020
US Moves Forward with Sale Of 50 F-35 Jets To UAE
US Moves Forward with Sale Of 50 F-35 Jets To UAE
30 October 2020