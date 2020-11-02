0
Monday 2 November 2020 - 09:47

Iran Army Air Force Maneuver Begins in Central Iran

Story Code : 895485
Iran Army Air Force Maneuver Begins in Central Iran
Spokesman for the air drills, Second Brigadier General Farhad Goudarzi, said the two-day war game is aimed at testing ways to counter proxy enemies using modern techniques.

Sukhoi Su-24 fighter bombers and MiG-29, F-5, F-5, F-7 and F-14 fighter aircraft which have already been overhauled by experts at the Iranian Army Air Force are involved in the maneuver, Goudarzi said.

Also, different types of drones have been deployed at Isfahan operational area, the spokesman added.

The spokesman stressed that Iran aims to ensure sustainable security.

He added that the current Iran Air Force drill at the same time indicates sharing experiences of the veterans with the youth.

About ten days ago, sepahnews said that Iran Qadir, Moraqeb and Bashir radars could successfully identify their targets in the air, so that Iran Air Force joined the world club applying long range radars.

Long range radars are applied in Modafe’an-e Aseman-e Velayat drills.
 
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Army Air Force Maneuver Begins in Central Iran
Iran Army Air Force Maneuver Begins in Central Iran
Egypt Reopens Border Crossing with Gaza
Egypt Reopens Border Crossing with Gaza
2 November 2020
Azerbaijan Vows Fight ‘to End’ as Nagorno-Karabakh War Rages
Azerbaijan Vows Fight ‘to End’ as Nagorno-Karabakh War Rages
2 November 2020
Netanyahu Praises Trump’s Policies Ahead of US Presidential Elections
Netanyahu Praises Trump’s Policies Ahead of US Presidential Elections
2 November 2020
Germany
Germany's Maas Says He Will Seek 'New Deal' with US after Election
1 November 2020
Israel’s Dream for Normalization with Iraq Will Never Come True: Ex-PM
Israel’s Dream for Normalization with Iraq Will Never Come True: Ex-PM
1 November 2020
Air Force to Launch War Game in Central Iran
Air Force to Launch War Game in Central Iran
1 November 2020
Trump Copied Chavez in Campaign Rally: Maduro
Trump Copied Chavez in Campaign Rally: Maduro
1 November 2020
Saudi G20 Banknote Angers India, Pakistan over Kashmir Region Status
Saudi G20 Banknote Angers India, Pakistan over Kashmir Region Status
31 October 2020
Canadian PM Says Nice Attack Does Not Define Islam
Canadian PM Says Nice Attack Does Not Define Islam
31 October 2020
Bahrain’s Prominent Cleric Ayatollah Qassim: Get Rid of Your Arrogance O Macron!
Bahrain’s Prominent Cleric Ayatollah Qassim: Get Rid of Your Arrogance O Macron!
31 October 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Insulting the Prophet [PBUH] Unacceptable; US, The West to Pay the Price of Nurturing Takfirism
Sayyed Nasrallah: Insulting the Prophet [PBUH] Unacceptable; US, The West to Pay the Price of Nurturing Takfirism
30 October 2020
US Moves Forward with Sale Of 50 F-35 Jets To UAE
US Moves Forward with Sale Of 50 F-35 Jets To UAE
30 October 2020