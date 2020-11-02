Iran Army Air Force Maneuver Begins in Central Iran

Islam Times - Iranian Army’s Air Force began the main phase of ninth maneuver of Modafe’an-e Aseman-e Velayat (Defenders of Skies under Guardianship of Supreme Jurisprudence) at an operational area in Isfahan, central Iran, on Monday.

Spokesman for the air drills, Second Brigadier General Farhad Goudarzi, said the two-day war game is aimed at testing ways to counter proxy enemies using modern techniques.Sukhoi Su-24 fighter bombers and MiG-29, F-5, F-5, F-7 and F-14 fighter aircraft which have already been overhauled by experts at the Iranian Army Air Force are involved in the maneuver, Goudarzi said.Also, different types of drones have been deployed at Isfahan operational area, the spokesman added.The spokesman stressed that Iran aims to ensure sustainable security.He added that the current Iran Air Force drill at the same time indicates sharing experiences of the veterans with the youth.About ten days ago, sepahnews said that Iran Qadir, Moraqeb and Bashir radars could successfully identify their targets in the air, so that Iran Air Force joined the world club applying long range radars.Long range radars are applied in Modafe’an-e Aseman-e Velayat drills.