Monday 2 November 2020 - 17:39

COVID-19 Sickens 12 Palestinian Detainees in “Israeli” Prison

In a statement, the society said the new infections brought to 41 the number of Palestinian inmates, who were infected with COVID-19.

There are 360 Palestinians held by the “Israeli” entity in the Gilboa prison.

The society called on international rights groups to “shoulder their responsibilities toward Palestinian detainees” in the entity.

According to Palestinian estimates, there are 4,400 Palestinian detainees in “Israeli” prisons, including 39 women, 155 children and around 350 held under the entity’s administrative detention policy, which allows holding Palestinians without charge or trial.
Palestinian scientist sentenced to 7 months in Israeli prison
Islam Times - An Israeli court has sentenced a Palestinian astrophysics professor to seven months in prison on charges of “incitement” of violence ...
