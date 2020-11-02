0
Monday 2 November 2020 - 21:20

In Saudi Arabia, A Tweet Could Land You to Prison

Story Code : 895593
In Saudi Arabia, A Tweet Could Land You to Prison
AFP reported that the crackdown has included intellectuals as well as senior state officials.

According to the agency, in April, Deputy Minister of Finance Abdulaziz Al-Dakhil disappeared after sharing a tweet in which he expressed his condolences over the death of an activist.

Last year, the US Justice Department charged two former Twitter employees with spying for Saudi Arabia by using the company’s data to access the personal information of more than 6,000 Twitter accounts in 2015.

One of those accounts belonged to prominent dissident Omar Abdulaziz, who later became close to Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributing columnist who advocated for free expression in the Arab world. Khashoggi was murdered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul by a Saudi hit squad in 2018.

Lynn Maalouf, Amnesty International’s deputy regional director for the Middle East, said, “A simple tweet could put you in jail in Saudi Arabia, without being able to contact a lawyer for months and maybe years.”
Related Stories
Man in Saudi Arabia self-immolates to protest social injustice
Islam Times - A man has reportedly set himself on fire in Saudi Arabia to express discontent over social and economic injustices in the country.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Army Air Force Maneuver Begins in Central Iran
Iran Army Air Force Maneuver Begins in Central Iran
Egypt Reopens Border Crossing with Gaza
Egypt Reopens Border Crossing with Gaza
2 November 2020
Azerbaijan Vows Fight ‘to End’ as Nagorno-Karabakh War Rages
Azerbaijan Vows Fight ‘to End’ as Nagorno-Karabakh War Rages
2 November 2020
Netanyahu Praises Trump’s Policies Ahead of US Presidential Elections
Netanyahu Praises Trump’s Policies Ahead of US Presidential Elections
2 November 2020
Germany
Germany's Maas Says He Will Seek 'New Deal' with US after Election
1 November 2020
Israel’s Dream for Normalization with Iraq Will Never Come True: Ex-PM
Israel’s Dream for Normalization with Iraq Will Never Come True: Ex-PM
1 November 2020
Air Force to Launch War Game in Central Iran
Air Force to Launch War Game in Central Iran
1 November 2020
Trump Copied Chavez in Campaign Rally: Maduro
Trump Copied Chavez in Campaign Rally: Maduro
1 November 2020
Saudi G20 Banknote Angers India, Pakistan over Kashmir Region Status
Saudi G20 Banknote Angers India, Pakistan over Kashmir Region Status
31 October 2020
Canadian PM Says Nice Attack Does Not Define Islam
Canadian PM Says Nice Attack Does Not Define Islam
31 October 2020
Bahrain’s Prominent Cleric Ayatollah Qassim: Get Rid of Your Arrogance O Macron!
Bahrain’s Prominent Cleric Ayatollah Qassim: Get Rid of Your Arrogance O Macron!
31 October 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Insulting the Prophet [PBUH] Unacceptable; US, The West to Pay the Price of Nurturing Takfirism
Sayyed Nasrallah: Insulting the Prophet [PBUH] Unacceptable; US, The West to Pay the Price of Nurturing Takfirism
30 October 2020
US Moves Forward with Sale Of 50 F-35 Jets To UAE
US Moves Forward with Sale Of 50 F-35 Jets To UAE
30 October 2020