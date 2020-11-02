0
Monday 2 November 2020 - 21:23

China Says Will Safeguard Chinese Journalists' Rights after US Visa Rule

Story Code : 895594
China Says Will Safeguard Chinese Journalists
China urges the United States to stop its “political crackdown” on Chinese journalists, ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a news briefing, Reuters reported.

“Upholding the principle of answering words with words and actions with actions, China will take all necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese journalists,” said Wang.

The United States in March slashed the number of Chinese nationals allowed to work at the US offices of major Chinese state-owned media, and on May 11 limited their stay to 90 days, with an option to extend.

China has expelled US journalists working for several US newspapers this year, and introduced new visa restrictions on several US media companies.

Some Chinese journalists were last week granted visa extensions due to expire as soon as Nov. 4, said Wang. Others have not been granted an extension yet, he said.

“We once again urge the US to immediately give up its illusions and stop the political persecution and suppression of Chinese reporters,” said Wang.

“Do not say that you were not forewarned by China.”

The two countries’ relations have deteriorated recently over various issues including trade and the novel coronavirus outbreak, which originated in China.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Army Air Force Maneuver Begins in Central Iran
Iran Army Air Force Maneuver Begins in Central Iran
Egypt Reopens Border Crossing with Gaza
Egypt Reopens Border Crossing with Gaza
2 November 2020
Azerbaijan Vows Fight ‘to End’ as Nagorno-Karabakh War Rages
Azerbaijan Vows Fight ‘to End’ as Nagorno-Karabakh War Rages
2 November 2020
Netanyahu Praises Trump’s Policies Ahead of US Presidential Elections
Netanyahu Praises Trump’s Policies Ahead of US Presidential Elections
2 November 2020
Germany
Germany's Maas Says He Will Seek 'New Deal' with US after Election
1 November 2020
Israel’s Dream for Normalization with Iraq Will Never Come True: Ex-PM
Israel’s Dream for Normalization with Iraq Will Never Come True: Ex-PM
1 November 2020
Air Force to Launch War Game in Central Iran
Air Force to Launch War Game in Central Iran
1 November 2020
Trump Copied Chavez in Campaign Rally: Maduro
Trump Copied Chavez in Campaign Rally: Maduro
1 November 2020
Saudi G20 Banknote Angers India, Pakistan over Kashmir Region Status
Saudi G20 Banknote Angers India, Pakistan over Kashmir Region Status
31 October 2020
Canadian PM Says Nice Attack Does Not Define Islam
Canadian PM Says Nice Attack Does Not Define Islam
31 October 2020
Bahrain’s Prominent Cleric Ayatollah Qassim: Get Rid of Your Arrogance O Macron!
Bahrain’s Prominent Cleric Ayatollah Qassim: Get Rid of Your Arrogance O Macron!
31 October 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Insulting the Prophet [PBUH] Unacceptable; US, The West to Pay the Price of Nurturing Takfirism
Sayyed Nasrallah: Insulting the Prophet [PBUH] Unacceptable; US, The West to Pay the Price of Nurturing Takfirism
30 October 2020
US Moves Forward with Sale Of 50 F-35 Jets To UAE
US Moves Forward with Sale Of 50 F-35 Jets To UAE
30 October 2020