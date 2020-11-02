‘Israeli’ Jets, Warship Violate Lebanese Sovereignty

Islam Times - Jets and a warship belonging to the Zionist occupation military breached the Lebanese sovereignty after crossing into the country’s southern territory.

The Lebanese Army said in a statement Sunday that an ‘Israeli’ warship had crossed into Lebanon’s territorial waters in the early hours of the morning near Naqoura. The ship is said to have reportedly fired warning sirens after crossing 200 meters over the border.The Lebanese Army stated it was following up on the incident in coordination with UNIFIL forces.Zionist jets were also seen flying at low altitudes over much of southern Lebanon, including Hasbaya, Arqoub, Jabal al-Sheikh, Shebaa Farms, Nabatiyeh and Iqlim al-Tuffah. They were also seen as far north as Metn, according to the state-run National News Agency [NNA].An ‘Israeli’ MK-type spy drone also conducted flybys over the area.The Zionist military launched a largescale military drill earlier last week simulating war with Hezbollah, which has seen the participation of thousands of troops.