Monday 2 November 2020 - 22:41

Multiple Attackers Involved in Terrorist Incident in Vienna

Story Code : 895603
Vienna police confirmed there were six sites of attack with multiple attackers. Police initially confirmed one death and one terrorist killed. 

The Austrian interior minister said at least one attacker has died in the shooting that took place near a synagogue in Vienna.

Karl Nehammer said some people were thought to have been killed and several seriously injured, including a police officer.

Nehammer described the incident as a terror attack and said another attacker was "on the run". A large-scale security operation is under way.

The incident took place near the central Schwedenplatz square.

Police have urged people to avoid the area and not to take public transport.

Road blocks have been set up around the city center. Footage posted on social media showed people running as what was reported to be gunshots could be heard.

Police urged social media users not to post videos of the ongoing police operation, so as not to endanger officers.

“We are on site with all available forces. Please avoid all public squares in the city,” the police tweeted.
