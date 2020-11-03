0
Tuesday 3 November 2020 - 10:28

Seven Dead, Several Injured in Austria Terror Attack

Story Code : 895663
Seven Dead, Several Injured in Austria Terror Attack
A huge manhunt is currently underway for several attackers armed with rifles with police confirming shootings at six different locations, starting near the synagogue at 8pm local time. They are believed to have exchanged fire with the attackers.

One attacker is thought to have ‘blown themselves up’ during the rampage with another arrested and one shot dead by police. A police officer is also thought to have been shot and seriously injured.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described the shootings as a ‘hideous terrorist attack’.

He tweeted: ‘We are currently going through difficult times in our republic. I would like to thank all the emergency services who risk their lives, especially today for our safety.

‘Our police will take decisive action against the perpetrators of this hideous terrorist attack. I am glad that our police officers have already been able to eliminate a perpetrator. We will never allow ourselves to be intimidated by terrorism and will fight these attacks resolutely by all means.’

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told Austrian broadcaster ORF: ‘At the moment I can confirm we believe this is an apparent terror attack.’

He added that the attack was believed to have been carried out by several people and that all six locations were in the immediate vicinity of the street housing the central synagogue.
Related Stories
Separate attacks leave seven dead in Iraq
Islam Times - Seven people, including a judge and the bodyguard of a lawmaker, have been killed in separate bombings and shooting incidents across Iraq.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran’s Policy Unaffected by US Election Result
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran’s Policy Unaffected by US Election Result
Seven Dead, Several Injured in Austria Terror Attack
Seven Dead, Several Injured in Austria Terror Attack
3 November 2020
US Riots Directed at Political Elites: SVR Head
US Riots Directed at Political Elites: SVR Head
3 November 2020
North Korea Reportedly Builds Two Submarines Able to Shoot Ballistic Missiles
North Korea Reportedly Builds Two Submarines Able to Shoot Ballistic Missiles
3 November 2020
Iran Army Air Force Maneuver Begins in Central Iran
Iran Army Air Force Maneuver Begins in Central Iran
2 November 2020
Egypt Reopens Border Crossing with Gaza
Egypt Reopens Border Crossing with Gaza
2 November 2020
Azerbaijan Vows Fight ‘to End’ as Nagorno-Karabakh War Rages
Azerbaijan Vows Fight ‘to End’ as Nagorno-Karabakh War Rages
2 November 2020
Netanyahu Praises Trump’s Policies Ahead of US Presidential Elections
Netanyahu Praises Trump’s Policies Ahead of US Presidential Elections
2 November 2020
Germany
Germany's Maas Says He Will Seek 'New Deal' with US after Election
1 November 2020
Israel’s Dream for Normalization with Iraq Will Never Come True: Ex-PM
Israel’s Dream for Normalization with Iraq Will Never Come True: Ex-PM
1 November 2020
Air Force to Launch War Game in Central Iran
Air Force to Launch War Game in Central Iran
1 November 2020
Trump Copied Chavez in Campaign Rally: Maduro
Trump Copied Chavez in Campaign Rally: Maduro
1 November 2020
Saudi G20 Banknote Angers India, Pakistan over Kashmir Region Status
Saudi G20 Banknote Angers India, Pakistan over Kashmir Region Status
31 October 2020