Seven Dead, Several Injured in Austria Terror Attack

Islam Times - At least seven people are thought to have been killed with several others injured in multiple gun and suspected suicide attacks near a synagogue in Vienna.

A huge manhunt is currently underway for several attackers armed with rifles with police confirming shootings at six different locations, starting near the synagogue at 8pm local time. They are believed to have exchanged fire with the attackers.One attacker is thought to have ‘blown themselves up’ during the rampage with another arrested and one shot dead by police. A police officer is also thought to have been shot and seriously injured.Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described the shootings as a ‘hideous terrorist attack’.He tweeted: ‘We are currently going through difficult times in our republic. I would like to thank all the emergency services who risk their lives, especially today for our safety.‘Our police will take decisive action against the perpetrators of this hideous terrorist attack. I am glad that our police officers have already been able to eliminate a perpetrator. We will never allow ourselves to be intimidated by terrorism and will fight these attacks resolutely by all means.’Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told Austrian broadcaster ORF: ‘At the moment I can confirm we believe this is an apparent terror attack.’He added that the attack was believed to have been carried out by several people and that all six locations were in the immediate vicinity of the street housing the central synagogue.