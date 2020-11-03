Democrats Considering Impeaching Trump Again If He's Re-Elected

Islam Times - Some Democrats are considering impeaching President Trump again if he wins re-election and they manage to take control of the House and Senate.

If Republicans keep hold of the Senate and Trump wins, however, it would almost certainly protect him from a second round of impeachment efforts.A Democratic operative told Business Insider that some Democrats have their eyes on another impeachment in the event of a Trump win."The scenario where something would actually happen is Trump wins but we take the House and Senate," the operative said."They'll impeach and convict."However, Republican political operatives said they think a Trump win would come with a clear mandate and a Senate majority that would prevent any future impeachments.Julian Epstein, who served as counsel for the House Democrats on the Judiciary Committee during Bill Clinton's impeachment, told Insider that the Democrats would not likely have "a lot of cards to play."However, Congressional Democrats, according to the report, are more focused on a Biden win than how they will proceed in the event that Trump takes the election."I feel very confident that Joe Biden will be elected president on Tuesday," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters last week."On January 20, he will be inaugurated president of the United States. So, while we don't want to be overconfident or assume anything, we have to be ready for how we're going to go down a different path."While Democratic leaders have not spoken much about what they would do if Trump did win a second term, operatives on both sides said they suspect some major changes to occur within the Democratic party if he does.While the party has united around Biden for the time being, progressives are expected to try to take more control of the party if he cannot land the win, according to Insider.A Biden loss could mean calls for changes to leaders within the party, including Pelosi, who is the first woman to become speaker of the House, and Tom Perez, chair of the Democratic National Committee.Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives in December 2019 on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.He was acquitted by the Senate in February of this year.