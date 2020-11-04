ISIL Reportedly Claims Responsibility for Vienna Terror Attack

Islam Times - The ISIL terrorist organization has claimed responsibility for the attack in Vienna, Reuters reported, citing the group’s statement on Telegram.

Earlier on Tuesday, Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said that four people died and twenty-two were injured as a result of the attack. He also disclosed the identity of the attacker, who was killed by the police. Identified as Kujtim Fejzulai, the perpetrator had roots in the Balkan nation of North Macedonia, and he had a previous conviction under a law that punishes membership in terrorist organizations, the minister said. In 2019, he was sentenced to 22 months in prison because he had tried to travel to Syria to join ISIL. In December, he was granted early release under juvenile law, Nehammer added.According to the police, at least 14 people have been arrested in Austria following raids on 18 properties after the gunman went on a shooting spree in central Vienna on Monday night.At least seven people were killed with several others injured in multiple gun and suspected suicide attacks near a synagogue in Vienna.