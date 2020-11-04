0
Wednesday 4 November 2020 - 08:14

Russia Says Considering Iran’s Proposal to End Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

Interfax news agency quoted deputy Russian foreign minister Andrei Rudenko as saying Iran’s proposal was made by Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Abaqchi during a visit to Moscow last week but gave no details.

“We’re looking carefully at it,” Rudenko told journalists.

At least 1,000 people, and possibly many more, have been killed since fighting broke out on Sept. 27 in Nagorno-Karabakh, an enclave internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but populated and controlled by ethnic Armenians.

Russian news agencies reported last week that Iran had proposed a leading role in peace negotiations for countries in the region. Russia, it said, would be one of these countries.

Within hours of an agreement being reached with the warring sides on Friday not to target civilians, attacks resumed, and concerns remain about the security of oil and gas pipelines in Azerbaijan.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow would continue working with Turkey to stop the military confrontation in Nagorno-Karabakh from escalating.

In an interview with Russian daily Kommersant, Lavrov also estimated around 2,000 mercenaries from the Middle East were fighting and called on “external players” to halt their arrival.

Fighting continued on Tuesday in multiple locations along the front line.
