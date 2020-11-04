0
Wednesday 4 November 2020 - 10:13

Rouhani: What’s Important Is US Policies, Not Who Becomes President

Rouhani: What’s Important Is US Policies, Not Who Becomes President
"For Tehran, the next US administration's policies are important and not who wins the US election," Rouhani said in a televised cabinet meeting.

Democratic challenger Joe Biden claimed he will rejoin Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with six powers if Iran returns to compliance with it.

US President Donald Trump abandoned the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran's economy. In retaliation, the Islamic Republic has gradually reduced compliance with the deal's terms.

"We want to be respected, not subject to sanctions [by the United States]. No matter who wins the US election ... For us, policies and principles are important," Rouhani said.

Trump claimed he wants to strike a new deal with Tehran, but Iran has ruled out any negotiations unless Washington first returns to the accord.
