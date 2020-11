Islam Times - Footage out of Washington, DC, showed black-clad protesters beginning to clash with police despite election results still not being known for most of the nation.

Police tried to form a line with their bicycles and yelled at protesters to “back up,” as some protesters pushed at the bikes and yelled at police.Many businesses in the area were boarded up in advance of the United States Election Day and security around the White House was beefed up, in anticipation of violent protests.