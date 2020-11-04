0
Wednesday 4 November 2020 - 10:40

Iraq’s PMU Forces Destroy 3 Daesh Command Centers in Anbar

Story Code : 895875
Iraq’s PMU Forces Destroy 3 Daesh Command Centers in Anbar
Qassem Mosleh, a senior PMU official and its commander in Anbar operation, said the terrorists used the centers to launch attacks against Iraqi security forces in Anbar province.

He added that communication devices were recovered and some intelligence was obtained at the sites.

In recent months, suspected Daesh militants have stepped up attacks, particularly in the area between Kirkuk, Salahuddin (north), and Diyala (east), known as the “Triangle of Death”.

In 2017, Iraq declared victory over Daesh by reclaiming all of its territory – about a third of the country’s area – invaded by the terrorist group in 2014.

However, the terrorist group still maintains sleeper cells in some areas of Iraq and periodically launches attacks.

The Iraqi army and popular forces continue to carry out frequent operations against the terror group in these parts of the country.
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Unveils New Homegrown Missile System
IRGC Unveils New Homegrown Missile System
Rouhani: What’s Important Is US Policies, Not Who Becomes President
Rouhani: What’s Important Is US Policies, Not Who Becomes President
4 November 2020
French ‘Freedom of Expression’: Riot Police Pepper-spray Protesting School Kids
French ‘Freedom of Expression’: Riot Police Pepper-spray Protesting School Kids
4 November 2020
US 2020: Trump Accuses Democrats of Trying to Steal Election
US 2020: Trump Accuses Democrats of Trying to Steal Election
4 November 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran’s Policy Unaffected by US Election Result
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran’s Policy Unaffected by US Election Result
3 November 2020
Seven Dead, Several Injured in Austria Terror Attack
Seven Dead, Several Injured in Austria Terror Attack
3 November 2020
US Riots Directed at Political Elites: SVR Head
US Riots Directed at Political Elites: SVR Head
3 November 2020
North Korea Reportedly Builds Two Submarines Able to Shoot Ballistic Missiles
North Korea Reportedly Builds Two Submarines Able to Shoot Ballistic Missiles
3 November 2020
Iran Army Air Force Maneuver Begins in Central Iran
Iran Army Air Force Maneuver Begins in Central Iran
2 November 2020
Egypt Reopens Border Crossing with Gaza
Egypt Reopens Border Crossing with Gaza
2 November 2020
Azerbaijan Vows Fight ‘to End’ as Nagorno-Karabakh War Rages
Azerbaijan Vows Fight ‘to End’ as Nagorno-Karabakh War Rages
2 November 2020
Netanyahu Praises Trump’s Policies Ahead of US Presidential Elections
Netanyahu Praises Trump’s Policies Ahead of US Presidential Elections
2 November 2020
Germany
Germany's Maas Says He Will Seek 'New Deal' with US after Election
1 November 2020