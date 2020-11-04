Iraq’s PMU Forces Destroy 3 Daesh Command Centers in Anbar

Islam Times - Members of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units, known as the Hashd al-Sha'abi, hit and destroyed three headquarters belonging to the Daesh group in the western province of Anbar.

Qassem Mosleh, a senior PMU official and its commander in Anbar operation, said the terrorists used the centers to launch attacks against Iraqi security forces in Anbar province.He added that communication devices were recovered and some intelligence was obtained at the sites.In recent months, suspected Daesh militants have stepped up attacks, particularly in the area between Kirkuk, Salahuddin (north), and Diyala (east), known as the “Triangle of Death”.In 2017, Iraq declared victory over Daesh by reclaiming all of its territory – about a third of the country’s area – invaded by the terrorist group in 2014.However, the terrorist group still maintains sleeper cells in some areas of Iraq and periodically launches attacks.The Iraqi army and popular forces continue to carry out frequent operations against the terror group in these parts of the country.