Wednesday 4 November 2020 - 10:51

IRGC Unveils New Homegrown Missile System

The automated and smart system, used for launching multiple long-range ballistic missiles, has been manufactured by the IRGC Aerospace Force.

The homegrown missile launcher system was unveiled by IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami.

“The launch of our missiles rattles the enemy. Our missile power guarantees the withdrawal of enemies,” the IRGC chief said in the unveiling ceremony.

Salami also said that the deterrent and defense capabilities give Iran huge power that helps the country demonstrate its political will and impose it on the enemy if necessary.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

In February 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.

“Without a moment of hesitation, the country must move to acquire whatever is necessary for defense, even if the whole world is opposed to it,” Imam Khamenei said at the time.
