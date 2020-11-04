Security Beefed Up Outside US Embassy in Delhi amid Vote Counting in States

Islam Times - Delhi Police on Wednesday increased security outside the US embassy amid the counting of votes in the American states.

A senior police official said that it has been done as a safety measure to avoid any unlawful activity around the area, Sputnik reported.“The elections in the US are closely watched by people in India and there are chances of protests around the US embassy. To avoid any unlawful activities, we have deployed around 30-40 extra personnel around the area as precautionary measures,” the official said.On Tuesday, Hindu Sena, a right-wing Indian organization, had held a religious event to pray to God for the re-election of US President Donald Trump.Vishnu Gupta, Hindu Sena’s chief had stated that “President Trump is a friend of India. He has imposed many sanctions against Islamic terror nations like Pakistan and China as well. We believe in future where the USA and India will jointly take on China and Pakistan.”In the Electoral College system the United States uses for electing the president, every state is given a number of votes based on how many legislators it sends to the House and the Senate: Congress.