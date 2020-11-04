0
Wednesday 4 November 2020 - 10:56

Security Beefed Up Outside US Embassy in Delhi amid Vote Counting in States

Story Code : 895879
Security Beefed Up Outside US Embassy in Delhi amid Vote Counting in States
A senior police official said that it has been done as a safety measure to avoid any unlawful activity around the area, Sputnik reported.

“The elections in the US are closely watched by people in India and there are chances of protests around the US embassy. To avoid any unlawful activities, we have deployed around 30-40 extra personnel around the area as precautionary measures,” the official said.

On Tuesday, Hindu Sena, a right-wing Indian organization, had held a religious event to pray to God for the re-election of US President Donald Trump.

Vishnu Gupta, Hindu Sena’s chief had stated that “President Trump is a friend of India. He has imposed many sanctions against Islamic terror nations like Pakistan and China as well. We believe in future where the USA and India will jointly take on China and Pakistan.”

In the Electoral College system the United States uses for electing the president, every state is given a number of votes based on how many legislators it sends to the House and the Senate: Congress.
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Unveils New Homegrown Missile System
IRGC Unveils New Homegrown Missile System
Rouhani: What’s Important Is US Policies, Not Who Becomes President
Rouhani: What’s Important Is US Policies, Not Who Becomes President
4 November 2020
French ‘Freedom of Expression’: Riot Police Pepper-spray Protesting School Kids
French ‘Freedom of Expression’: Riot Police Pepper-spray Protesting School Kids
4 November 2020
US 2020: Trump Accuses Democrats of Trying to Steal Election
US 2020: Trump Accuses Democrats of Trying to Steal Election
4 November 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran’s Policy Unaffected by US Election Result
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran’s Policy Unaffected by US Election Result
3 November 2020
Seven Dead, Several Injured in Austria Terror Attack
Seven Dead, Several Injured in Austria Terror Attack
3 November 2020
US Riots Directed at Political Elites: SVR Head
US Riots Directed at Political Elites: SVR Head
3 November 2020
North Korea Reportedly Builds Two Submarines Able to Shoot Ballistic Missiles
North Korea Reportedly Builds Two Submarines Able to Shoot Ballistic Missiles
3 November 2020
Iran Army Air Force Maneuver Begins in Central Iran
Iran Army Air Force Maneuver Begins in Central Iran
2 November 2020
Egypt Reopens Border Crossing with Gaza
Egypt Reopens Border Crossing with Gaza
2 November 2020
Azerbaijan Vows Fight ‘to End’ as Nagorno-Karabakh War Rages
Azerbaijan Vows Fight ‘to End’ as Nagorno-Karabakh War Rages
2 November 2020
Netanyahu Praises Trump’s Policies Ahead of US Presidential Elections
Netanyahu Praises Trump’s Policies Ahead of US Presidential Elections
2 November 2020
Germany
Germany's Maas Says He Will Seek 'New Deal' with US after Election
1 November 2020