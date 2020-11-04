“Israeli” Tweeps Pray for Trump’s Re-Election as First Results Start Pouring In

Islam Times - In the "Israeli" entity, the 2020 White House race has taken center stage in local media coverage, with channels offering special programming, commentary and analysis late into the night.

Just like many other news outlets around the world, they too had been predicting a landslide victory for the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden. Just like many, they haven't been trying to hide their revulsion towards the incumbent, US President Donald J. Trump.But social media networks paint quite a different picture. On Twitter, many tweeps stayed awake during the night, watching and commenting on the results as they came in.Many are wishing to see Trump stay in office for another term.These tweets are not surprising as 70 percent of "Israelis" would like to see the current leader stays in office.Prayers in his honor have been offered even during the pre-election campaign in the “Israeli” entity, rallies supporting him have taken place in a number of cities in the entity and Tel Aviv has even been decorated with banners featuring the strong bond between Trump and “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.The general belief in the “Israeli” entity is that Trump will be good for the entity. So far, this has definitely been the case.It was he who recognized al-Quds [Jerusalem] as the “Israeli” entity's so-called capital and moved the US embassy to the disputed city, triggering other countries to follow suit.It was he who recognized the legality of settlements in the occupied West Bank, who imposed sanctions on Iran and who derailed Palestinian efforts to delegitimize the “Israeli” entity.More importantly, however, it was also he who paved the way for historic normalization agreements with three Muslim nations, a record for any American president.Now, as the first results predict he has a chance to stay in office for four more years, “Israeli” tweeps are celebrating. Many are hopeful that his second term will bring more benefits to the "Israeli" entity."I think it is safe to bet that the Orange man will be entertaining us for four more years and who knows we might even eat hummus in Riyadh," wrote a tweep, referring to reports, according to which Saudi Arabia will be yet another Muslim country to establish full relations with the “Israeli” entity.Yet, there were also those, who are less optimistic about the prospect of Trump staying in power."'Israelis' who live in America and vote for Trump are idiots. Everyone who lives there are and all Trump supporters are idiots too".Apart from harboring little sympathy for his blunt and provocative manner of speaking, the entity’s liberal circles have slammed the president for a number of his policies in the Middle East, saying that in the long-run, the irrational decisions he took could bring havoc to the region.In July, for example, "Israeli" media accused him of turning the US into an "irrelevant" mediator with the PA, after Washington took an obvious pro-"Israel" stance, recognized al-Quds, cut $200 million in assistance to the Palestinians and decided to shut down their mission in the American capital.That irrelevance has also been observed with Iran after the decision to leave the JCPOA deal, preferring to impose sanctions on the Islamic Republic rather than sitting down for talks; and it has been felt in Syria, when the US pulled out most of its personnel from the war-battered country, letting in other players like Turkey and Russia, run the show.Even the historic peace deal with the UAE has been treated with skepticism in the entity’s liberal circles, primarily because it presupposed the supply of F-35 fighter jets to the Gulf country, something that the enntity, which also receives that equipment, has tried to avoid.Similar concerns are also voiced about other Muslim nations that are set to join the pro-"Israel" club in exchange for monetary or military benefits. The "Israelis" who support Trump, however, don't seem to be bothered.For them, Trump will always remain the most pro-"Israel" president, the bond with whom has to be cherished.